A second federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to halt the construction of President Trump's proposed 250-foot arch in Arlington, Virginia, citing a lack of congressional approval and potential hazards to helicopter traffic, marking another legal setback for the administration.

A second federal judge said Friday she intends to block President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. , marking the latest legal setback for the administration's effort to build the monument.

In an 11-page opinion issued Friday, Leonie Brinkema, a federal judge in Virginia, issued a preliminary injunction halting the project while the court considers a lawsuit by Arlington County, where officials argue the administration needs congressional approval for the construction. The arch is planned to go near the traffic circle at the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Also read Second judge blocks Trump’s $1B Triumphal Arch project near Arlington: ‘Rushed job’

The judge said during a hearing Friday that the president's arch was a "rushed job" that lacked a legal basis and that she planned to file an injunction to block it.

“Defendants have failed to provide any persuasive reason for needing the construction to commence immediately, especially considering that they argue the Arch was first authorized over 100 years ago," her order says. She said the National Park Service needed time to analyze the impact and that the cranes could create a hazard to helicopter traffic.

“We are pleased that the court has recognized the irreparable harm that will come to people who live and work in Arlington and stopped the massive vanity project while our case is heard and considered by the court,” plaintiffs’ attorney Kate Talmor said in a statement after Friday’s hearing. Second Injunction This Month U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also blocked Trump's arch plans until December 3, and is reportedly weighing a longer injunction.

Advertisement

In a 33-page opinion, the judge found that the local governments had demonstrated a likelihood of immediate harm from the project, including traffic disruption and related economic costs.

“The threatened harms will materialize as soon as construction begins, in part because the traffic disruptions will occur immediately,” Chutkan wrote. The court also questioned the administration’s evolving explanations for the project, including its more recent argument that the arch would serve a national security function. Earlier this month, nine members of the Kennedy family filed a suit in federal court against building the structure, saying it would obstruct their relatives' gravesites.

"A towering arch casting shadows across the graves of our father, mother, and uncles, as well as the graves of so many who have served our country, would also cast a shadow over our democratic principles, undermining the safeguards established by our elected representatives to protect this hallowed ground for generations to come," Rory Kennedy and Maxwell Kennedy said in a statement. Newsweek reached out to the White House via email Saturday for comment. Who is Judge Leonie Brinkema?

Brinkema is a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia who was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Brinkema is no stranger to high-profile cases; she handed down a decision in September that required Google to change how it addresses its advertising technology monopoly. What Happens Next? The Justice Department has already said it plans to appeal Brinkema's injunction, according to reporting from NPR.

If that happens, the appeal would go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The Trump administration could also request that the appeals court stay the injunction pending appeal, allowing work to resume as litigation continues. A second federal judge said Friday she intends to block President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. , marking the latest legal setback for the administration's effort to build the monument.

In an 11-page opinion issued Friday, Leonie Brinkema, a federal judge in Virginia, issued a preliminary injunction halting the project while the court considers a lawsuit by Arlington County, where officials argue the administration needs congressional approval for the construction. The arch is planned to go near the traffic circle at the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Advertisement

The judge said during a hearing Friday that the president's arch was a"rushed job" that lacked a legal basis and that she planned to file an injunction to block it.

“Defendants have failed to provide any persuasive reason for needing the construction to commence immediately, especially considering that they argue the Arch was first authorized over 100 years ago," her order says. She said the National Park Service needed time to analyze the impact and that the cranes could create a hazard to helicopter traffic.

“We are pleased that the court has recognized the irreparable harm that will come to people who live and work in Arlington and stopped the massive vanity project while our case is heard and considered by the court,” plaintiffs’ attorney Kate Talmor said in a statement after Friday’s hearing. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also blocked Trump's arch plans until December 3, and is reportedly weighing a longer injunction.

In a 33-page opinion, the judge found that the local governments had demonstrated a likelihood of immediate harm from the project, including traffic disruption and related economic costs.

“The threatened harms will materialize as soon as construction begins, in part because the traffic disruptions will occur immediately,” Chutkan wrote. The court also questioned the administration’s evolving explanations for the project, including its more recent argument that the arch would serve a national security function. Earlier this month, nine members of the Kennedy family filed a suit in federal court against building the structure, saying it would obstruct their relatives' gravesites.

"A towering arch casting shadows across the graves of our father, mother, and uncles, as well as the graves of so many who have served our country, would also cast a shadow over our democratic principles, undermining the safeguards established by our elected representatives to protect this hallowed ground for generations to come," Rory Kennedy and Maxwell Kennedy said inBrinkema is a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia who was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Brinkema is no stranger to high-profile cases; she handed down a decision in September that required Google to change how it addresses its advertising technology monopoly.

The Justice Department has already said it plans to appeal Brinkema's injunction, according to reporting from NPR. If that happens, the appeal would go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The Trump administration could also request that the appeals court stay the injunction pending appeal, allowing work to resume as litigation continues.