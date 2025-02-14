Federal Judge Blocks Trump Order on Transgender Healthcare, Title IX Investigation Launched into California High School Sports

A federal judge blocked President Trump's executive order restricting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youths, while the U.S. Department of Education opened a Title IX investigation into the California Interscholastic Federation for its policy allowing transgender high school athletes to play girls' sports. The administration is expected to appeal the judge's decision, which legal experts say could reach the Supreme Court.

A day after the U.S. Department of Education announced it is opening a Title IX investigation into the California Interscholastic Federation for its policy allowing transgender high school athletes to play girls' sports, a federal judge blocked President Trump 's executive order restricting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youths. The administration is expected to appeal the decision by U.S. District Judge Brendan A.

Hurson to grant the temporary restraining order, which legal experts said could end up in front of the Supreme Court. Hurson said during a hearing Thursday that stopping health treatments for transgender people would be “horribly dangerous for anyone, for any care, but particularly for this extremely vulnerable population.' “This is a population with an extremely higher rate for suicide, poverty, unemployment, drug addiction,” he said. Trump has signed orders to officially recognize only male and female sexes that are 'not changeable' and to attempt to end federal support for providers of gender transition care for people under the age of 19. He also authorized the Department of Education to launch a Title IX investigation into the high school sports governing bodies in California and Minnesota. Title IX is the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools and universities that receive federal funds. A lawsuit separate from the one ruled on by Hurson in Baltimore will be heard Friday in Seattle. Attorneys general in Washington state, Minnesota and Oregon will argue that Trump's order on gender-affirming care represents an attack on transgender youths and their families. The probe into the California Interscholastic Federation — the statewide governing body that oversees sports at more than 1,500 high schools — was prompted by a statement emailed to The Times a week ago that underscored its policy of allowing transgender girls to play female sports. 'The CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law which permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records,' the statement said. The Trump administration this week also called on the NCAA and the National Federation of State High School Assns. to strip transgender athletes of their records, titles and awards. The NCAA already has said it would comply with Trump’s executive order banning transgender female athletes from playing on women's teams. “We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions,' NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement. 'To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.” The stance is an about-face from NCAA rules adopted in 2022, which stipulated that transgender athletes must document sport-specific testosterone levels at the beginning of their season and again six months later. They also had to document testosterone levels four weeks before championship selections. “We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and the fostering of fairness across college sports,” John DeGioia, then the chair of the NCAA board of governors, said at the time. “It is important that NCAA member schools, conferences and college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy.” San José State followed that directive last fall when it allowed a transgender woman to play on its women's volleyball team. Four Mountain West Conference opponents — Boise State, Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada — chose to forfeit or cancel matches rather than play San José State. The transgender player was a senior and had been on the San José State roster for three seasons after transferring from a college on the East Coast. This was the first season opponents protested the player’s participation. The player is not being named by The Times because they haven’t publicly identified as transgender. The issue became public when San José State co-captain Brooke Slusser joined a lawsuit in September against the NCAA filed by former All-American swimmer and anti-trans-athlete activist Riley Gaines. The suit alleged that NCAA transgender eligibility policies violated Title IX and the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Slusser alleges in the lawsuit that the inclusion of a transgender player posed an unfair advantage and safety hazards. Trump commented on the issue during the presidential campaign, declaring during a town hall on “The Faulkner Focus” on Fox News that if elected he would ban all transgender women from competing in women’s sports. He is following through on that pledg





