U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper issued a classwide injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship, ruling it violates the Fourteenth Amendment. The decision protects families affected by the August 6 directive denying citizenship to specific groups.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the implementation of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that sought to restrict birthright citizenship. The ruling, delivered on Wednesday, prevents federal agencies from enforcing the directive which aimed to deny American citizenship to certain children born on U.S. soil to non-citizen parents.

Judge Cooper granted the plaintiffs' motion for class certification and a classwide preliminary injunction, concluding that the executive order violates the Fourteenth Amendment and existing federal law. The judge emphasized that the Citizenship Clause guarantees citizenship to practically all children born in the United States. He stated that citizenship is a basic human right, serving as the foundational right to possess other rights. This judicial intervention follows a similar decision earlier this year by the Supreme Court regarding a previous executive order on the same subject.

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The blocked directive, signed by President Donald Trump on August 6, directed federal agencies to stop recognizing the citizenship of certain U.S.-born individuals when neither parent holds American citizenship. The order specifically targeted three distinct groups: children born to foreign government employees, offspring of members of designated terrorist organizations, and children born through commercial surrogacy arrangements. The legal challenge argued that these provisions created unconstitutional exceptions to the longstanding principle of jus soli, or right of the soil, which has governed U.S. citizenship for over a century.

The lawsuit was brought by three families representing the categories affected by the Trump administration's policy. One plaintiff is a French mother residing in Washington, D.C., who gave birth to her son, identified as "Nathan," in Washington in August after the executive order took effect. Both parents hold G-4 visas and work for international organizations with diplomatic immunity, placing their child within the targeted group of foreign government employees' offspring. The family resides in the U.S. for more than a decade and faces the direct application of the denied citizenship status.

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A second plaintiff, identified as "Edward," is an Australian citizen living in Australia with his wife. The couple had their first daughter born through commercial surrogacy in the United States in 2021, and she currently holds U.S. citizenship. They are expecting a second child via surrogacy in the United States in October, a scenario they argue puts their unborn child at risk of being stripped of citizenship under the new order. This case highlights the specific impact on families utilizing assisted reproductive technologies across international borders.

The third plaintiff, identified as "Patricia," is a Western European citizen living in the United States with her husband. Both parents hold G-4 visas for work with international organizations and are expecting a child around April 2027. Their situation mirrors that of the French family, illustrating the broad scope of the executive order's potential reach across various nationalities and international roles. The complaint asserts that these families were directly harmed by the policy's announcement and its intended enforcement mechanisms.

The complaint claimed that the order's effects would have extended beyond citizenship status. Children treated as noncitizens could be denied U.S. passports and Social Security numbers and potentially face immigration enforcement, including arrest, detention, and deportation. These severe potential consequences underscored the urgency of the legal challenge brought by the certified class of plaintiffs.

The court's memorandum opinion indicates that a separate formal order will accompany the ruling to finalize the injunction. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper's decision effectively halts the enforcement of President Donald Trump's August 6 executive order against the certified class of plaintiffs. This legal victory maintains the current status quo where children born on U.S. soil retain their citizenship rights regardless of their parents' immigration or diplomatic status.

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Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment regarding the judicial ruling. The case underscores the ongoing legal battles surrounding immigration policy and constitutional interpretations of the Fourteenth Amendment. As the legal proceedings continue, the injunction serves as a temporary shield for families in the certified class while broader questions about the executive branch's authority to alter citizenship criteria remain unresolved.

The ruling comes after U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman in Maryland issued an injunction against the order in September until the class-action lawsuit brought by immigrant families and advocacy groups was resolved. Birthright citizenship is guaranteed under current law for anyone who is born on U.S. soil, with a few exceptions. The law stretches back to 1868, when the 14th Amendment was ratified in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Trump has long wanted to end birthright citizenship, issuing a previous executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens. The Supreme Court struck down that attempt in June. Today's ruling by Judge Cooper represents a second significant judicial block on the President's efforts to redefine the scope of citizenship for specific categories of newborns in the country.