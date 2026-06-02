A court has halted the Trump administration's plan to reassign control of a key climate and weather research supercomputing facility, citing risks to sciEntific operations and national security.

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration's attempt to transfer control of the National Center for Atmospheric Researchs supercomputing facility frOm the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research to another operator.

The dispute centers on the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center in Boulder, Colorado,a critical hub for climate, weather, and atmospheric research. The center is currently operated by UCAR, a nonprofit consortium of 129 universities and research institutions. The administration had directed the National Science Foundation to move stewardship of the supercomputer, describing the facility as a source of 'climate alarmism.

' UCAR sued, arguing the transfer would cripple operations and cause a 'brain drain' of specialized staff. In his ruling, Judge John J. jackson emphasized the supercomputer's vital role in severe weather forecasting and nationwide scientific research. He cited evidence of 'irreparable harm' through the loss of key personnel and criticized the NSF for offering no explanation and failing to follow its own process for public feedback.

The judge noted the public interest in maintaining uninterrupted data collection for climate-prediction modeling, which mitigates harmful extreme weather events, and highlighted risks to goverment and industry operations. The U.S. military, federal agencies, and private-sector partners rely on the center's data for critical decisions. UCAR welcomed the ruling, stating that disrupting the facility would jeopardize national security, public safety, and economic prosperity.

The organization's interim president, Eric Barron, warned of broad impacts on agriculture, water resources, wildfire prediction, military operations, electric grid reliability, and aviation safety. UCAR also alleged the administration's actions were politically motivated,suggesting retaliation against Colorado for resisting federal pressure on election administration and for prosecuting former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NCAR Supercomputing UCAR Climate Research Weather Forecasting Federal Court Trump Administration National Science Foundation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Kennedy Center Renaming and Renovation PlansA federal judge has temporarily blocked key parts of President Donald Trump's effort to transform the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, including ordering the removal of Trump's name from the building and halting plans for a two-year closure. The ruling throws the institution's future into uncertainty as Trump's involvement has already led to staff cuts, cancelled shows, and declining ticket sales.

Read more »

How a Federal Judge Is Blowing Up Trump’s Slush FundShe is clearly furious — at getting played by the two Trump parties and at the slush fund itself.

Read more »

California Gambling Stalemate Continues After Judge Blocks RegulationsA judge's temporary ruling in a costly battle between gambling halls and casino-owning tribes is likely not the end of the dispute, with California politicians likely to be the biggest winners of a prolonged gambling stalemate.

Read more »

Federal Judge Rules in Favor of Anti-Trump Protesters' Free Speech RightsA federal court has ruled that an advocacy group's protest near the U.S. Capitol, which includes a flag with the numbers '8647', is prOtected speech. The group, Accountability At present USA, faced repeated pressure from law enforcement to remove signs and the flag. The ruling addresses the balance between free speech protections and government interests in investigating potential threats against the president. The protest,which has been ongoing for months, is set to continue with a permit renewal planned for August.

Read more »