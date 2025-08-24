Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Funding Cuts to Sanctuary Cities

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from cutting off federal funding to numerous 'sanctuary' cities and counties, arguing that such a move would be unconstitutional. This ruling follows previous legal action by various cities and counties challenging the administration's policies.

A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from cutting off federal funding to dozens of 'sanctuary' cities and counties, encompassing several of the largest cities in the United States. Judge William Orrick, based in San Francisco, had issued a preliminary ruling in April declaring it unconstitutional for President Trump to freeze funding for local governments that limit their cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) - commonly known as sanctuary cities .

This initial ruling applied to over a dozen cities and counties that had sued the Trump administration over threats to withhold funding, including San Francisco, Sacramento, Minneapolis, and Seattle. On Friday, Judge Orrick extended his order to encompass dozens of additional jurisdictions that joined the lawsuit. These include the second and third largest cities in the U.S. - Los Angeles and Chicago - as well as Boston, Baltimore, Denver, and Albuquerque. The expansion of the order means that a significant number of major American cities are now protected from potential federal funding cuts based on their sanctuary policies. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson issued a statement expressing the administration's disapproval, stating: 'The government - at all levels - has the duty to protect American citizens from harm. Sanctuary cities interfere with federal immigration enforcement at the expense of the safety and security of American citizens. We look forward to ultimate vindication on this issue.' This statement reflects the Trump administration's stance that sanctuary cities hinder federal law enforcement efforts and make it more difficult for ICE to apprehend undocumented immigrants, including those with criminal records. The administration’s position is that these cities are obstructing federal law and jeopardizing public safety by refusing to fully cooperate with ICE.Conversely, the cities and counties challenging the administration's policies argue that it constitutes an 'abuse of power' and violates the Tenth Amendment, which reserves powers not explicitly granted to the federal government to the states. They assert that local governments have the right to determine their level of cooperation with ICE and that sanctuary policies are a means of fostering trust between law enforcement and all community members, regardless of their immigration status. These cities maintain that this policy allows residents to feel comfortable reporting crimes without fear of jeopardizing their immigration status. The ongoing legal battles over sanctuary cities underscore the deeply divisive nature of immigration policy in the United States





CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Law Sanctuary Cities Trump Administration Federal Funding Immigration Enforcement Tenth Amendment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal judge blocks Trump administration's conditions on federal grantsA federal judge has ruled in favor of Columbus and nearly 60 other local governments, blocking the Trump administration's conditions on funding.

Read more »

Federal judge blocks Trump administration's conditions on federal grantsA federal judge has ruled in favor of Columbus and nearly 60 other local governments, blocking the Trump administration's conditions on funding.

Read more »

'A Big Win': Federal Judge Blocks Trump Efforts to Defund Planned ParenthoodJulia Conley is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Read more »

Federal judge blocks Trump's birthright order for fourth timeA federal judge in Maryland has ruled the Trump administration cannot withhold citizenship from children born to people in the country illegally or temporarily, issuing the fourth court decision blocking the president’ birthright citizenship order nationwide since a key U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June. U.S.

Read more »

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from denying funds to 34 'sanctuary' citiesA California judge blocked President Donald Trump and his administration from denying federal funds to 34 so-called 'sanctuary' cities across the U.S.

Read more »

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from denying funds to 34 'sanctuary' citiesA California judge blocked President Donald Trump and his administration from denying federal funds to 34 so-called 'sanctuary' cities across the U.S.

Read more »