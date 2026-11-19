US District Judge Julia Kobick issued a nationwide injunction stopping the Trump administration from tightening Curricular Practical Training regulations for migrant workers.

A federal judge in Boston has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from implementing stricter regulations on the pipeline of migrant workers entering the United States on student visas. This legal intervention halts new guidance designed to tighten the Curricular Practical Training program, which assists foreign graduates in obtaining work permits for employment within the U.S.

Core Details of Legal Injunction

U.S. District Court Judge Julia E. Kobick, a judicial appointee of Joe Biden, issued a nationwide stay and preliminary injunction against the implementation of the proposed rule changes. The order effectively restores the previous regulatory framework, preventing the administration from enforcing new restrictions that would have limited where these students could work. The ruling ensures that current operational guidelines remain in effect while legal challenges proceed.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The Trump administration advocated for tighter regulations to increase employment opportunities for American citizens, arguing that the current system fails to prioritize domestic workers. Proponents of the change claimed that the legalization of this inflow has negatively impacted U.S. salaries, damaged professionalism, and hindered innovation within the technology sector. They argued that restricting these visas would help American graduates secure positions that are currently held by foreigners.

However, critics and legal observers point to complex labor market dynamics. Recent data indicates that approximately 20 percent of U.S. STEM jobs are now held by migrants. Furthermore, two-thirds of U.S. STEM graduates are employed in non-STEM roles, suggesting that visa restrictions might not automatically translate to domestic hiring gains. The administration's guidance aimed to deny CPT work permits to foreign graduates seeking jobs outside their specific college courses, excluding basic employment sectors such as retail, hotel cleaning, or food delivery.

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Allegations Regarding Indian Employers and Franchises

The regulatory push comes amidst widespread reports alleging that Indian employers are exploiting the Curricular Practical Training and Optional Practical Training work permits. These reports suggest that foreign nationals are legally filling lower-tier jobs across the country. Specific franchise hotels operating under major brands such as Marriott International, Oyo Hotels, Hilton, Red Roof, and Choice Hotels have been cited in connection with these employment practices.

The proposed guidance document, referred to as the Edlow guidance document, directed university officials to deny permits to students seeking employment outside their academic program. It stipulated that CPT students must have access to practical training managed by an employer who has entered into a cooperative agreement with a school. The directive clarified that the employer must sponsor the school's students for specific training as part of this agreement.

Real-World Impact and Consequences

The injunction prevents institutions from facing immediate penalties for non-compliance with the new rules. The previous guidance warned that failure to comply with the regulations could result in an institution losing its certification to enroll foreign students. By halting these changes, Judge Kobick has preserved the status quo for universities and their international student populations.

This legal development highlights the ongoing tension between immigration policy, labor market protectionism, and academic institutional autonomy. The restoration of the previous framework allows the current visa ecosystem to continue operating without the additional constraints proposed by the Trump administration. The case underscores the significant influence of international student labor on various sectors of the American economy, from high-tech STEM fields to the hospitality industry.