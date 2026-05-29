Federal Judge Blocks Kennedy Center Closure and Orders Removal of Trump's Name

A U.S. district judge has issued a preliminary injunction preventing the planned two-year closure of the John F. Kennedy Center for repairs and ruled that only Congress can change its name, blocking the addition of Donald Trump's name. President Trump vows to work with Congress to reverse the decision as the center's director had previously shown reporters extensive deterioration including water damage and outdated infrastructure.

A federal judge has issued a ruling that blocks the Trump administration's plan to close the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for two years of repairs and also orders the removal of former President Donald Trump 's name from the institution.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, appointed by President Barack Obama, granted a preliminary injunction against the closure scheduled to begin on July 4. In his 94-page decision, Judge Cooper argued that the board of trustees did not properly exercise its discretion in deciding to close the center for an extended period. The judge noted that while the repair work is 'sorely needed,' the board must reassess its decision to close, balancing its obligations.

The injunction does not prevent the Kennedy Center from moving forward with necessary capital repairs, nor does it permanently bar a future closure after a more thorough consideration. The ruling also addressed the naming issue, stating that only Congress has the authority to change the Kennedy Center's name, as its founding statute designates it in honor of President John F. Kennedy.

President Trump responded to the decision on Truth Social, criticizing Judge Cooper and announcing that his administration would work with Congress to transfer the center back to its board. He claimed the closure was essential to transform the facility into the finest of its kind globally and that the judge's ruling prevents necessary renovations.

In April, the center's director, Matt Floca, provided journalists with a tour of problem areas rarely seen by the public, highlighting water damage in electrical vaults, outdated elevators controlled by decades-old computers, and other signs of decay and poor maintenance over the years. These issues underscore the need for significant repairs, which the board had planned to execute during the two-year closure





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