U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction stopping the FCC from reviewing ABC's broadcast licenses, citing First Amendment concerns and retaliatory motives linked to recent political commentary.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday that blocks the Federal Communications Commission from proceeding with a controversial review of ABC's broadcast licenses. This ruling represents a significant legal victory for ABC, which had filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the agency in August. The network argued that the FCC's unprecedented decision to review its licenses was a retaliatory measure intended to punish the broadcaster for protected speech rather than a standard regulatory procedure.

Timing of FCC Action Sparks Legal Challenge

The core of the dispute centers on the specific timing and justification provided by the Federal Communications Commission for initiating an early license renewal review. ABC holds eight station licenses that were not scheduled to expire until 2028, making the immediate regulatory scrutiny highly unusual. Judge AliKhan noted in her decision that this is not a close case, emphasizing the suspicious proximity of the FCC's order to political events. Specifically, President Donald Trump had posted on Truth Social just the day before the FCC's order, demanding the firing of Jimmy Kimmel from his late-night show.

Also read Judge Sides with ABC in FCC/First Amendment Lawsuit Over Licenses

Commission Claims Diversity Investigation

The Federal Communications Commission attempted to justify its actions by linking the early renewal to an ongoing investigation into diversity practices at the network. However, Judge AliKhan found the agency's explanation not credible and explicitly rejected its reasoning as a pretext for censorship. The judge highlighted that the FCC failed to provide a legitimate regulatory basis for the sudden intervention, suggesting the timing was too convenient for those seeking to influence editorial content at ABC.

Censorship Effects Already Evident

The injunction was granted not only based on past events but also on the immediate chilling effect the FCC's threat had on ABC's editorial decisions. The court cited specific instances where the network made alterations out of fear of losing its licenses. For example, ABC moved James Talarico's guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to YouTube instead of airing it on broadcast television. These self-imposed restrictions demonstrate how the Commission's proceedings have already curtailed protected activity, causing tangible harm to the network's journalistic output.

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Reactions From Legal Teams And Network

Legal representatives for both sides issued statements immediately following the ruling. An ABC News spokesperson characterized the decision as an important victory for the First Amendment, celebrating the protection of the network's editorial independence. In response, the FCC stated that the decision was wrong on the facts and wrong on the law. The agency affirmed its intent to continue its regulatory oversight and stated that it looks forward to prevailing in full on this matter in future proceedings.

Scope of Ruling And Future Implications

While the preliminary injunction successfully halts the specific license review process, the judge denied ABC's request for a broader injunction that would have prohibited any FCC actions intended to influence content. This limitation means the broader regulatory battle is not yet over. The ruling serves as a critical check on agency power, ensuring that broadcast licenses cannot be used as leverage to suppress political commentary or critical journalism, at least for the duration of the ongoing litigation.