Federal Judge Blocks Border Search of Immigration Lawyer Andrew Lattarulo

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs granted a preliminary injunction preventing the Trump administration from accessing data seized from immigration attorney Andrew Lattarulo at Boston Logan International Airport.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs issued a preliminary injunction Thursday that halts the Trump administration from searching data copied from the cellphone of immigration attorney Andrew Lattarulo. The court found strong evidence that federal agents seized the device in retaliation for his protected First Amendment speech rather than for standard investigative reasons.

Lattarulo, a part owner of Georges Cote LLP, represents clients in immigration proceedings and operates a popular Instagram account sharing know-your-rights information. His videos regularly receive hundreds of thousands of views, making him a visible figure in the legal community. The ruling prevents authorities from accessing the data after Customs and Border Protection agents and an officer with Homeland Security Investigations stopped him upon his return to Boston from Aruba in September.

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Border Stop Details and Data Seizure

The incident occurred at Boston Logan International Airport when Lattarulo arrived from a weekend trip. Three Customs and Border Protection agents and one Homeland Security Investigations officer stopped him upon disembarking the plane. The agents seized his cellphone without a warrant and downloaded a complete copy of all data stored on the device. Authorities returned the physical phone eight days later, but the copied data remains in an unreadable format.

Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative arm within Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The government stated it intends to convert the information into an accessible format and search it if the court permits. However, the judge noted that the data includes confidential information and attorney-client communications, which requires special protections such as a taint team to shield privileged material.

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Judge Finds Retaliation and Protocol Violations

Justice Burroughs concluded that Lattarulo is likely to succeed on his claim that he would not have been searched except for his protected speech. The judge highlighted several factors supporting this inference, including the unusual use of a cellphone search and its specific timing relative to other events. Agents seized the phone just three days after his firm received a Notice of Suspect Documents, despite a Homeland Security Investigations policy that generally gives employers ten business days to address questions about employees' work authorization.

The judge wrote that this aggressive deviation from protocol strongly suggests that the seizure did not arise from an ordinary investigative motive. Lattarulo's law firm partner, Audai Cote, had the same or greater access to employment records but had not publicly spoken about immigrant rights. Cote returned to Boston on September 27 without incident and was not subjected to a similar search. Burroughs noted that Cote would have been a more logical target if authorities were seeking evidence at the earliest opportunity.

Government Defense and Legal Arguments

The government denied targeting Lattarulo because of his speech, arguing that the seizure was connected to an inquiry into whether his law firm employed people who were not legally authorized to work in the United States. The firm was served with a Notice of Inspection on September 8, 2025, and received a Notice of Suspect Documents on September 25. Lattarulo and Cote traveled to Aruba for a weekend trip later that month.

Lattarulo and his legal team argued that his public statements opposing the government's immigration policies and his representation of people in immigration proceedings were protected by the First Amendment. The government claimed it had additional evidence supporting the search but declined to disclose it publicly because of the ongoing investigation. The ruling leaves open the question of whether the phone seizure violated the Fourth Amendment.

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Implications for Border Searches and Legal Rights

Justice Burroughs questioned the government's reasoning that it was allowed to search the phone at the border under the Fourth Amendment. She noted that the investigation concerned alleged employment violations unrelated to Lattarulo's trip. Rather, it appears that the government seized on a fortuitous border crossing following a weekend vacation as an opportunity to search for evidence of a domestic crime it was already investigating. The administration argued that border searches are generally permissible, but the judge found this justification insufficient in this specific context of alleged retaliation.

The decision serves as a significant check on federal law enforcement tactics involving digital devices at international ports of entry. By granting the preliminary injunction, the court ensures that Lattarulo can continue his legal work and public advocacy without the immediate threat of his private data being reviewed. Newsweek reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and Lattarulo's legal team for comment outside of normal working hours. The case highlights the tension between national security protocols and constitutional rights for legal professionals.