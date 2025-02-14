Federal Judge Allows Trump Administration's Buyout Program for Federal Workers to Proceed

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's buyout program for federal workers can continue, rejecting a temporary restraining order and a request for a preliminary injunction. The judge determined that the unions challenging the program lacked standing to sue and should have exhausted administrative remedies before going to court. This decision marks a setback for unions advocating for public servants but does not address the legality of the program itself.

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's buyout program for federal workers can proceed. In a Wednesday ruling, Judge George A. O'Toole dissolved an existing temporary restraining order against the buyouts and declined to enact a preliminary injunction that would have paused the process.

The judge ruled that the worker unions that brought the suit did not have standing to sue, arguing that they should have gone through the administrative process of appealing to managers and other officials within their organizations before seeking a legal remedy. The decision represents a setback for unions fighting for the rights of public servants. AFGE National President Everett Kelley stated, 'Today's ruling is a setback in the fight for dignity and fairness for public servants. But it's not the end of that fight. AFGE's lawyers are evaluating the decision and assessing next steps.' Kelley emphasized that the ruling did not address the legality of the program itself, reiterating the union's stance that forcing federal employees to make rapid decisions about their careers and families without sufficient information is illegal. The ruling could have significant implications for future legal challenges against the program, potentially setting a precedent for other lawsuits. Meanwhile, the eligibility for the buyouts appears to have ended. According to an email viewed by Scripps News, the deferred resignation program closed at 7:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12, with no further resignations accepted. Scripps News has confirmed that at least 20,000 federal workers have already taken the buyout offer. This is a developing story and will be updated





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal Workers Buyout Program Trump Administration Labor Unions Legal Challenge

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Allows Trump Administration's Buyout of Federal Workers to ProceedA federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's buyout of federal workers can continue, despite challenges from worker unions. The judge determined that the unions lacked the legal standing to sue and should have exhausted internal administrative processes before seeking legal recourse. This decision, while a setback for the unions, does not address the legality of the program itself. The buyout program appears to have concluded, with officials stating that no further resignations will be accepted after February 12th.

Read more »

Federal Judge Allows Trump's Lawsuit Against CBS to ProceedA federal judge has rejected a CBS motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump, alleging that the network engaged in election interference by editing an interview with then-vice president Kamala Harris. While CBS maintains the lawsuit is 'completely without merit,' parent company Paramount Global is reportedly seeking a settlement as it pursues regulatory approval for a merger with Skydance.

Read more »

US judge allows Trump's federal worker buyout plan to proceedUS District Judge George O'Toole rejects a request by unions to block the programme.

Read more »

Judge Allows Trump's Federal Workforce Reduction PlanA federal judge has ruled in favor of President Trump's plan to reduce the federal workforce through a deferred resignation program, dismissing a challenge from labor unions. The program, also known as a buyout, offers financial incentives to encourage government employees to resign. Tens of thousands of workers have reportedly taken advantage of the offer, which allows them to stop working and continue receiving pay until September 30th.

Read more »

Judge Allows Trump Administration to Enforce Deadline on Deferred Resignations for Federal WorkersA federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can proceed with enforcing a deadline on deferred resignations being offered to federal workers. Labor unions who sued to block the deadline enforcement were deemed to lack standing by the court. The Office of Personal Management (OPM) had offered the 'fork in the road' option to federal employees, allowing them to either remain in their jobs with no guarantees or take the deferred resignation offer with full pay and benefits until September 2025.

Read more »

Federal judge allows Trump to push forward with buyouts for government workers after 65K accept offersNew York Post politics reporter Ryan King breaks down President Trump's aggressive spending cuts across the federal government, led by his executive powers and supported by Elon Musk’s Doge team.

Read more »