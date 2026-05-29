Federal judge accused of having sex in chambers with high-ranking police officer

The judge and the officer allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior over the course of a roughly two-year relationship.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskA federal judge was accused of engaging in "an extramarital affair" with a high-ranking police officer and having sex in the judge's chambers during business hours within hearing distance of staff, according to a disciplinary committee.

Committee on Judicial Conduct and Disability of the Judicial Conference of the U.S. The affair created an "uncomfortable and troubling" workplace environment for law clerks and court employees, who said they overheard sounds coming from chambers, the documents noted.

"The special committee found that the subject judge's conduct surrounding the affair 'demonstrated a gross lack of judgment' and created an environment in chambers that was uncomfortable and troubling for the subject judge's staff," according to the documents. "Moreover, the special committee noted that the affair made the subject judge vulnerable to potential extortion or blackmail. "The documents noted that the allegations came to light in September 2025 after a law clerk made a complaint against the judge.

“The law clerk reported that, on multiple occasions, the subject judge engaged in sexual activity with a uniformed law enforcement officer in chambers during work hours within earshot of the judge's staff,” the documents noted. “The law clerk also reported that the subject judge failed to mentor the law clerks and edit their work, displayed visible anger to the law clerks, including yelling and cursing, and, on one occasion, told staff that the judge had 'too many martinis the night before’ at an event for a District Attorney.

'" The misconduct investigation also found the judge attended a partisan political event and made false statements during the early stages of the inquiry. The judge initially denied the allegations, calling them "outrageous" and "baseless" before admitting to the affair and sexual encounters in chambers, per the documents. The Judicial Council of the 11th Circuit -- which oversees federal courts in Georgia, Florida and Alabama -- issued "a private reprimand" in February.

That discipline was later upheld by the national conduct committee. As part of the disciplinary action, the judge agreed not to seek a future role as chief judge, to refrain from serving on Judicial Conference committees, and to issue apology letters to the affected law clerks, according to the documents.reported that a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said it made "an inquiry with the U.S. Court of Appeals into the identity of the officer in question.

"Ross, who is the first Black woman to serve as a judge on the Northern District of Georgia, was appointed by former President Barack Obama. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment.

The crFirefighters knocked down a small fire that ignited at a Crown Burgers location in Sandy. Fire has been extinguishedSandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghieBefore 5:30Two people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into another driver on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. oBox Elder County officials rejected three applications to place data center referendums on the ballot, saying they were not "legally referable to voters. "The Bo





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