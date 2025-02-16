Federal Job Uncertainty Shadows D.C. Housing Market

The Trump administration's policies, including return-to-office mandates and potential job cuts, are impacting the D.C. housing market. While some buyers seek homes closer to public transportation, others hesitate due to uncertainty about their future employment.

Housing markets in Washington, D.C. and other areas with high concentrations of government workers are experiencing shifts due to the Trump administration's new policies, according to Redfin agents. While return-to-office mandates for federal workers have spurred an increase in home buyers seeking convenient commutes, a sense of uncertainty surrounding potential federal job cuts is deterring others from buying or selling.

President Donald Trump's January 29th announcement regarding mandatory in-person work for federal employees by early February added to this uncertainty.Stuart Naranch, a Redfin Premier agent in Washington, D.C., shared an example of this dynamic: 'I recently worked with a couple who bought their dream home with me a few years ago, but now they’re considering listing because they want to be closer to public transportation,' Naranch explained. 'They both work for the government, and want a more convenient commute because they’ll need to return to in-person work soon.' Home prices in the nation's capital saw a decline of 8.6% in January compared to the previous year, with a median selling price of $560,000, according to Redfin data. While homes remained on the market for about a week longer in January 2023, overall sales for the month showed an increase compared to 2022. However, the instability in the federal job market could potentially translate into the housing market. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with cutting wasteful government spending and boosting efficiency, aims to reduce the federal budget by $2 trillion through program elimination and workforce trimming. A buyout offer, which is still active, has already been accepted by approximately 65,000 employees, as previously reported by Fox News Digital. DOGE recently fired 3,600 probationary Health and Human Services employees, prompting protests from federal workers outside the Department of Health and Human Services in D.C. Demonstrators voiced their discontent with signs like 'No One Voted For Elon Musk' and 'Federal Workers Defy DOGE,' as reported by affiliate FOX 5 D.C.





