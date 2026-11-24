The cause remains unknown of a plane crash that killed two healthcare workers in Jackson on Saturday. Dr. Derek Culnan, 48, the medical director of the Mississippi Burn, Hand and Reconstruction Center…

Federal investigators to probe plane crash that killed two healthcare workers by Sophia Paffenroth, Mississippi Today November 23, 2026 The cause remains unknown of a plane crash that killed two healthcare workers in Jackson on Saturday.

Dr. Derek Culnan, 48, the medical director of the Mississippi Burn, Hand and Reconstruction Center in Jackson, and Madison-based Zachary Myrick, 40, co-owner of Buckner Prosthetics and Orthotics, died in the crash. The aircraft was a Cirrus SR22 and the incident took place at Hawkins Field Airport at 12:16 p.m. that day, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. An NTSB investigator is traveling to the accident site, agency spokesperson Peter Knudson told Mississippi Today Monday.

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Knudson said he expects a preliminary report to be made within 30 days of the accident, but the probable cause of the crash will likely be detailed in the final report, which he said he expects in 12-24 months. On Sunday, the Mississippi Burn, Hand & Reconstruction Center, a partnership of Baptist Medical Center, released a statement from Culnan's wife.

Genevieve Culnan testified to her husband’s legacy as a partner, father and surgeon who she says helped thousands of patients in Mississippi live better lives. “He showed up every day and gave his all to every case, every situation, every person,” she said.

“Not enough can be said about how much this one man did to support our team, our patients, our community and our state. But not enough will ever be said about the love, patience and compassion he showed his family. He was an amazing father and husband. ” In 2023, Culnan led efforts to open Baptist Medical Center’s burn center.

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He worked to open the new facility following the 2022 closure of the state’s only burn center at Merit Health Central in Jackson. Buckner Prosthetics and Orthotics also released a statement Sunday announcing the loss of Myrick, co-owner of the organization, on social media. “There are simply no words to express the devastation we feel,” the statement said.

“Zach devoted himself to Buckner Prosthetics bringing passion and enthusiasm to everything he did. His impact on our profession, his patients and our team will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on in the many lives and communities he touched. ”This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Dr. Derek Culnan, 48, died Saturday, November 21, 2026 along with Zachary Myrick , 40, co-owner of Buckner Prosthetics and Orthotics following a plane crash in Jackson. In 2023, he was seen here offering remarks about the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center being designated as a Level III trauma and primary pediatric center and a Mississippi burn center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Jackson.

The cause remains unknown of a plane crash that killed two healthcare workers in Jackson on Saturday. Dr. Derek Culnan, 48, the medical director of the Mississippi Burn, Hand and Reconstruction Center in Jackson, and Madison-based Zachary Myrick, 40, co-owner of Buckner Prosthetics and Orthotics, died in the crash. The aircraft was a Cirrus SR22 and the incident took place at Hawkins Field Airport at 12:16 p.m. that day, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

An NTSB investigator is traveling to the accident site, agency spokesperson Peter Knudson told Mississippi Today Monday. Knudson said he expects a preliminary report to be made within 30 days of the accident, but the probable cause of the crash will likely be detailed in the final report, which he said he expects in 12-24 months. from Culnan’s wife.

Genevieve Culnan testified to her husband’s legacy as a partner, father and surgeon who she says helped thousands of patients in Mississippi live better lives.

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“He showed up every day and gave his all to every case, every situation, every person,” she said. “Not enough can be said about how much this one man did to support our team, our patients, our community and our state. But not enough will ever be said about the love, patience and compassion he showed his family. He was an amazing father and husband.

” In 2023, Culnan led efforts to open Baptist Medical Center’s burn center. He worked to open the new facility following the 2022 closure of the state’s only burn center at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

“There are simply no words to express the devastation we feel,” the statement said. “Zach devoted himself to Buckner Prosthetics bringing passion and enthusiasm to everything he did. His impact on our profession, his patients and our team will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on in the many lives and communities he touched.

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