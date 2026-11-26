A 14-count racketeering indictment charges La Nueva Familia Michoacán leaders, including Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, with illegal alien transportation resulting in death from a 2021 crash that killed eight migrants.

Federal prosecutors have unveiled a comprehensive 14-count racketeering indictment against the alleged leadership of the La Nueva Familia Michoacán cartel, linking them directly to a devastating 2021 vehicle collision that resulted in the deaths of eight illegal aliens. United States Attorney Justin R. Simmons announced the charges in San Antonio on November 18, detailing a complex web of criminal activity that extends far beyond the initial smuggling incident. The indictment names 21 defendants, including top cartel figures who are currently believed to be residing in Mexico, evading immediate capture.

Core Details Of RICO Indictment And Crash Mechanism

The legal document centers on a fatal crash that occurred on March 15, 2021, where troopers attempted to stop a suspected human smuggler driving a 2019 Dodge Ram. The driver fled from Texas Highway Patrol officers and subsequently struck a Ford pickup truck head-on, killing all eight passengers inside the red Dodge who were illegally present in the United States. One of the victims was a minor child, highlighting the extreme danger inherent in these illicit operations.

Also read 11 of the Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes Ever

Among the 21 individuals named in the indictment are Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, known as Pez, and his brother Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, known as Fresa. They face charges of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death, with prosecutors identifying Pez as the leader of the organization and Fresa as the second-in-command. Both brothers remain at large, as do 14 other co-defendants, all of whom are thought to have fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution.

Weapons Trafficking And Foreign Terrorist Designations

Beyond the trafficking of migrants, the indictment alleges that cartel members engaged in sophisticated weapons trafficking and money laundering activities. The group is accused of providing material support to La Nueva Familia Michoacán, which was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on February 20, 2025. Prosecutors state that following this designation, Pez, Fresa, and others conspired to supply the cartel with military-grade weapons, ammunition, and accessories to bolster their operational capabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The indictment details a gun pipeline that utilized straw purchasers and couriers across Texas to smuggle firearms into Mexico, often with serial numbers removed to hinder tracing efforts. On May 18, 2024, authorities connected 33 seized semi-automatic rifles at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry directly to the conspirators. The cartel associates have also discussed acquiring advanced weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenades and pintle mounts for M249 type rifles, indicating a significant escalation in their militarized tactics.

Stakeholder Positions And Historical Context Of The Group

La Nueva Familia Michoacán emerged from the remnants of La Familia Michoacán in the early 2000s and is known for extreme violence, having announced its presence by rolling severed heads onto a nightclub floor in Uruapan. Pez assumed control of the group alongside his brother in 2011, overseeing operations that include the smuggling of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. The organization has become a major player in illegal alien smuggling and extortion, posing a persistent threat to border security.

The current legal proceedings follow the earlier conviction of Jesus Tovar, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison in August 2023 for his role in the 2021 crash. Tovar had been indicted in April 2021 on similar charges, serving as a precedent for holding cartel leadership accountable for the lethal consequences of their smuggling enterprises. This case demonstrates a continued federal commitment to targeting the hierarchical structures of transnational criminal organizations.

Real-World Impact And Ongoing Enforcement Efforts

The announcement of this indictment marks a significant milestone in the federal government's efforts to dismantle the La Nueva Familia Michoacán cartel. By combining charges related to human trafficking with racketeering and weapons offenses, prosecutors aim to strip the organization of its financial resources and operational capacity. The involvement of a Federal Grand Jury in Del Rio underscores the severity of the charges and the extensive evidence gathered over the past several years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities are actively seeking the apprehension of Pez, Fresa, and the remaining 14 defendants. The State Department continues to offer rewards for information leading to their arrest, emphasizing the high priority placed on these cases. This multi-agency approach highlights the intersection of immigration enforcement, counter-terrorism, and criminal justice in combating sophisticated cartel networks that exploit border vulnerabilities for illicit profit.