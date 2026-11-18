Andrew M. Kozak faces federal charges after emailing a bomb threat to BioUrja Renewables in Peoria, triggering a one-mile evacuation of 2,500 homes due to high explosion risks.

A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew M. Kozak on serious federal charges stemming from an alleged bomb threat directed at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol facility in Peoria, Illinois. The indictment, delivered on Tuesday, accuses the 41-year-old worker of interfering with public safety during an incident that forced the evacuation of 2,500 residents from their homes.

Federal Charges and Evacuation Details

Andrew M. Kozak of Chillicothe, Illinois, faces two specific counts: threats in connection with an explosive device and interstate communication of that threat. These charges were filed after he allegedly emailed a warning to BioUrja Renewables on November 13, claiming that explosive devices had been planted within the plant. The threat prompted a massive emergency response because the facility handles highly combustible materials, creating a catastrophic risk if an explosion were to occur.

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The potential danger to the surrounding community was significant, prompting authorities to establish a one-mile blast zone around the facility. Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon confirmed that 2,500 homes within this radius were evacuated to ensure public safety. Officials noted that the threat was credible enough to warrant such a large-scale displacement, a process described by local leaders as neither easy nor without significant disruption to daily life.

Criminal History and Arrest Timeline

Federal authorities apprehended Andrew M. Kozak on Monday morning when he reported for work at the BioUrja facility. Upon his arrest, police executed a search warrant on his residence. Records indicate that Kozak has a lengthy criminal history spanning two decades, including felony burglary convictions in four Nebraska counties and two previous stints in state prison. His most recent release from a Nebraska prison occurred in October 2014, following a sentence of three to five years.

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The timeline of the incident reveals that plant workers first notified authorities on November 13 regarding the received bomb threat. Within one hour of that notification, law enforcement teams located a suspicious package near the facility. Bomb technicians subsequently took possession of the device and conducted a thorough search of the premises for any additional hazardous items, which allowed them to lift the evacuation order by Saturday.

Investigation Findings and Security Response

While the indictment charges Kozak with sending the threat, federal officials declined to specify whether he personally constructed or planted the explosive device found on site. During a news conference on Tuesday, prosecutors stated they have not yet identified a motive for the attack and would not disclose the specific type or explosive power of the device. FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley emphasized that while many bomb threats are ultimately deemed not credible, this particular instance required immediate and serious attention.

Presley credited the swift action of responders and bomb technicians for preventing a potentially different outcome. The presence of ethanol, a highly flammable form of alcohol, at the BioUrja plant meant that any successful explosion could have been devastating. The federal investigation continues to examine all aspects of the incident, including potential involvement by other parties, though the current indictment focuses solely on Kozak.

Potential Penalties and Legal Proceedings

If convicted, Andrew M. Kozak faces severe statutory penalties for his alleged actions. The maximum punishment for the first count includes up to ten years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release. The second count, involving interstate communication of threats, carries a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

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United States Attorney Gregory M. Gilmore highlighted the impact of such crimes on the community, stating that threats to public safety generate fear and significant disruption. He affirmed that his office is committed to prosecuting these serious offenses. Kozak was initially held on an FBI hold at the Peoria County Jail, though reports indicate he may have been transferred to a different lockup by Tuesday.