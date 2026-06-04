Federal Indictment Alleges SPLC Used Donor Funds to Support KKK Cross-Burnings and Extremist Activities

A superseding indictment from the Department of Justice claims the Southern Poverty Law Center diverted over $4 million in tax-exempt donations to pay informants who recruited for and funded activities of hate groups like the KKK, including cross-burnings. The SPLC, already facing fraud charges, is accused of betraying its mission by financially supporting the very extremism it purports to fight.

Federal authorities have unsealed a superseding indictment alleging that the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center ( SPLC ) used donor funds to financially support and even promote activities of racist extremist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan , Aryan Nations, and the National Alliance.

According to the Department of Justice, the SPLC paid informants, often embedded within these groups, to not only gather intelligence but also to actively recruit new members, create new chapters, and purchase materials for cross-burnings, robes, and hoods. These actions contradict the SPLC's public mission statement of exposing hate and fighting discrimination. The indictment states that between 2014 and 2023, more than $4.1 million in tax-exempt donations were funneled through a shell company called Rare Books Warehouse to these informants.

Two specific individuals, identified only as F-31 and F-32, approached the SPLC in 2010 seeking help to leave the Klan. Instead of assisting their exit, prosecutors allege the organization offered them $1,200 per month plus expenses to remain inside the group. The funds were used to reimburse costs for cross-burning events, including wood and fuel, and to produce Klan robes. The SPLC also covered expenses for extremist rallies and the dissemination of racist literature.

Among those on the payroll were a Klan Imperial Wizard and a leader of a private chat group that helped organize the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The organization is additionally accused of paying over $1 million to a member of the National Alliance to act as an informant and engage in illegal activities such as breaking into the group's headquarters to steal documents.

The SPLC continues to face 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a bank, and money laundering conspiracy, charges initially filed in April. This case raises profound questions about the ethics and legality of an organization dedicated to fighting hate potentially subsidizing the very extremism it claims to oppose. The use of donor money, raised on promises to combat discrimination, to fund cross-burnings and recruitment efforts represents a stark betrayal of public trust.

The indictment details a pattern where financial incentives may have encouraged informants to perpetuate, rather than dismantle, hate group activities. Legal proceedings will determine the full extent of culpability, but the allegations alone have sparked widespread condemnation and debate over the oversight of nonprofit organizations operating in the highly charged field of extremism monitoring





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SPLC Southern Poverty Law Center KKK Ku Klux Klan Federal Indictment Hate Groups Extremism Fraud Donor Funds Cross-Burning

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