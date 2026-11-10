Federal indictment accuses five of drug trafficking in Utah fentanyl death case

Multiple Utahn;s were chargedA federal grand jury in the District of Utah on Oct. 21 IndictedChristopher Lee Washington, 53, of Millcreek, Utah; Natasha Anne

A federal grand jury indicted five people on charges related to an alleged drug-trafficking operation that included fentanyl distribution resulting in a person’s death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah.

A federal grand jury indicted five people on charges related to an alleged drug-trafficking operation that included fentanyl distribution resulting in a person’s death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah. The 15-count indictment was unsealed Nov. 9.

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It accused Christopher Lee Washington, 53, of Millcreek; Natasha Annette Ashworth, 39, of Salt Lake City; Keisha Brewer-Case, 23, of West Valley City; Brittany Cuevas Caldwell, 38, of Salt Lake City; and Keith Jerome Lewis, 59, of Salt Lake City. Court documents alleged the five conspired to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine in Utah and elsewhere from no later than April 29 through at least Aug. 27.

Washington was also accused of intentionally distributing fentanyl on June 23 that resulted in a person’s death. Agents found about 19 pounds of methamphetamine, a kilogram of cocaine and about 21 grams of fentanyl powder while executing a search warrant at Ashworth’s residence on Aug. 27, according to court documents. All five defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. The indictment also included additional charges against individual defendants.

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Initial court appearances had taken place or were scheduled throughout November before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daphne A. Oberg in Salt Lake City. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Salt Lake City Police Department and Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. Assistant U.S. Attorney Vernon G. Stejskal is prosecuting the case.

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