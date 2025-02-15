Federal Hiring Freeze Throws Internship Plans Into Chaos

A federal hiring freeze has left numerous graduate students facing uncertainty about their internships at government agencies. Morgan Standley, a master's student at Indiana University, shares her experience of having her internship offer rescinded just days before she was set to begin.

Graduate students across the nation are facing uncertainty as their internships with the federal government are put on hold or potentially canceled. Morgan Standley, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and a current master's student in public affairs at Indiana University, is among those affected. Standley was set to complete an internship with the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C., as part of her graduation requirements.

She had been excited about the opportunity and had already started making plans to move to the nation's capital. 'Once I got my offer in December, I started making plans to move in and go downtown and live there,' said Standley. However, her plans were abruptly derailed when she received an unexpected email on the day she picked up her apartment keys informing her that her internship offer had been rescinded. 'On the day I picked up my keys and walked into my apartment, I received the email that my offer was rescinded,' said Standley.The rescission was due to an executive order by President Donald Trump mandating a federal hiring freeze, part of an effort to reduce the size of the federal workforce. 'When you read that notice that the internship had been rescinded, at least temporarily, maybe permanently, what did you think?' Local 12 asked Standley. 'I actually thought I was being scammed or like something went wrong in some way because I was just so taken aback that I just never imagined that they could take back their offer,' said Standley. Standley isn't alone; many federal agencies have been forced to cancel internships due to the hiring freeze. Fortunately, her school is working with her to find a solution, and she remains hopeful about graduating on time. Standley has already had an interview for a different internship





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal Hiring Freeze Internship Graduate Students Donald Trump Government Agencies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Francisco’s citywide hiring freeze is neither citywide nor a hiring freezeDepartments that do not draw from San Francisco's general fund are caught up in plans to tackle the city's massive general fund deficit. Why?

Read more »

Trump Administration Targets Federal Jobs with Hiring Freeze and Efficiency PushPresident Trump's administration is taking aim at federal worker jobs with a hiring freeze and the creation of a new department focused on government efficiency. Led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is tasked with cutting government waste and modernizing technology systems. The move has sparked concerns about potential job losses among the 2 million Americans employed by the federal government.

Read more »

Trump's Hiring Freeze Leaves Federal Job Seekers in LimboPresident Trump's federal hiring freeze has caused widespread uncertainty for civilian federal job seekers, particularly those with accepted offers. The freeze, aimed at reducing the federal workforce, has left individuals like Steve Koehler, a 72-year-old from Utah, with rescinded job offers and limited legal recourse. While legal experts suggest potential challenges based on timing, the odds remain slim. The freeze, which could persist for years, forces affected individuals to seek alternative employment.

Read more »

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Hiring Freeze, White House Offers Buyouts to Fed WorkersA federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's freeze on federal grants and loans. As part of President Trump's government overhaul, the White House is offering buyouts worth seven months of salary to federal employees who choose to leave by February 6th. Trump is also mandating that most workers return to their offices full-time.

Read more »

VA Exempts Over 300,000 Positions From Federal Hiring FreezeThe US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has granted exemptions to over 300,000 positions from the federal hiring freeze imposed by President Trump. The exemptions prioritize medical support staff, including pharmacists, but exclude physicians, nurses, and mental health professionals. The freeze aims to reduce workforce size through attrition and efficiencies, but the VA's exemptions ensure the continuation of essential healthcare and benefits services for veterans.

Read more »

Federal Grant Freeze Throws American Science into UncertaintyThe National Science Foundation (NSF) has halted payments on all existing grants, citing concerns about diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. This freeze has left researchers like biologist Rachel Van Etten facing financial hardship and research delays. Universities are scrambling to understand the legal implications, while scientists express growing anxiety about the impact on American science and innovation.

Read more »