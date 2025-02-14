Federal Government Starts Firing Probationary Employees Amidst Restructuring Efforts

The acting director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has ordered the termination of federal employees currently in their probationary period, sparking outrage from unions and raising concerns about due process. This move is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal workforce and streamline government operations.

The acting director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has instructed agency heads to commence terminating federal employees who are currently in their probationary period , according to a source privy to the decision. This move may come as a surprise to these employees, whose probationary period s typically span a year or longer after their initial hiring.

However, an OPM spokesperson clarified to Scripps News that 'the probationary period is a continuation of the job application process, not an entitlement for permanent employment.' They further stated that 'Agencies are taking independent action in light of the recent hiring freeze and in support of the President's broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government to better serve the American people at the highest possible standard.' Unions representing government employees have vehemently condemned this decision, vowing to challenge the terminations 'every step of the way.' Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, expressed his outrage, stating: 'Despite OPM's guidance earlier this week advising agencies not to engage in sweeping terminations, the administration has plowed forward. Employees were given no notice, no due process, and no opportunity to defend themselves in a blatant violation of the principles of fairness and merit that are supposed to govern federal employment.' This recent development marks another step in the ongoing nationwide push to reduce the size of the administrative workforce. Federal workers were recently presented with a deadline to either continue in their current roles or accept a buyout offer. The government asserted that the buyout would ensure employees received their salaries until September. However, unions and civil rights groups have filed lawsuits to prevent this proposal from being implemented, alleging it is unconstitutional and expressing concern that it may not be honored. President Donald Trump also signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at significantly shrinking the federal workforce. This order mandates that for every four positions eliminated, the government can only fill one new position. The White House contends that the order directs the government to eliminate entire agencies or parts thereof whose 'functions aren’t required by law.





