Advocate says she's disappointed that only $100,000 of the $1.4 million in federal funding is being used to help Saskatoon drop-in centre.

Lesley Anderson, the city's director of planning and development, speaks about new federal funding being used for affordable housing projects in Saskatoon. An advocate for Saskatoon’s unhoused population believes more should be done to “ease suffering of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness this winter” after the city outlined where new federal…Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion.

Please keep comments relevant and respectful. Comments may take up to an hour to appear on the site. You will receive an email if there is a reply to your comment, an update to a thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit ourCity teases end of construction season despite some work crossing into December College Drive, which has faced the brunt of this year's closures, still has work that could take until mid-December to finish.

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While it may not be seen for a few years, a way to discreetly report concerns on a bus could be coming to Saskatoon.