The federal film and TV tax credit is worrying the British industry and the BFI has formed a working group to analyze the Donald Trump-backed bill.

Add us as a Google Preferred SourceSteven Paul may think the proposed federal film and TV tax incentive is “good for the world,” but the British industry isn’t so sure.

UK trade bodies, industry organizations and studios are peering nervously toward the other side of the pond at the incentive’s progress, which has now received theof Donald Trump. That is because American studios and streamers have made huge productions in the UK for years including the likes of) has formed a working group with other industry bodies and bigwigs to probe the incentive’s potential impact on the sector and consider what levers can be pulled to nullify this impact.

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The working group was assembled recently and is not only tackling the tax incentive but wider macro issues hitting the film and TV industry such as the slowdown in commissioning, falling budgets, job cuts and sharper competition from tax credits in other nations and U.S. states.

“A broad group of screen sector organisations have come together to identify measures which will ensure the UK remains a world-leading home for domestic and international production,” said a BFI spokeswoman. “This is looking at a range of challenging conditions facing the sector, including increased international competitiveness. ”to pass the “amazing” bipartisan bill — and broader drive to bring production back to the U.S. will make studios think twice before setting up projects in the UK.

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While there is clearly political will in the U.S. to force the measure through after years of losing local production, possibly before the current lame-duck congress session concludes, UK industry sources cautioned that there is no sign of productions relocating today. Big projects filming in Q4 2026 and next year include new seasons ofPotential levers could include improving the UK’s own 25% tax credit, generating more funding from elsewhere or improving local production.

Improving the UK tax credit, which has been a huge success story since coming in more than a decade ago, has been discussed for many years but the ruling Labour Party has “There are levers and we need to discuss them,” said one industry source familar with the working group.

“This isn’t just about raising tax credits. We need to improve the domestic situation. ”In what felt a deliberate and timely intervention, culture minister Ian Murray told last week’s British Screen Forum conference his team “takes the implications incredibly seriously. ” Without elaborating, Murray said the outcome “remains to be seen.

” Murray’s team declined further comment on what actions the government is taking but sources have welcomed his remarks as proof the government is cognisant of the issue.

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“Ian was showing the industry he has their back,” said the industry source quoted above.as a “real issue” for the industry. This is because inward investment, most of it from Americans, has for years made up the bulk of Britain’s film and TV revenue. But amid a worldwide commissioning slowdown, this has been slipping. Recent BFI figures showed that spend on film and high-end TV plummeted by 28% for the year to September 30.

The figures are “the result of a complex picture, ranging from significant shifts in the global industrial context through to increased competitiveness from other international territories, and set against a backdrop of a strong Q1-Q3 period in 2025,” the BFI spokeswoman said, pointing to huge projects that filmed in 2025 likeThe UK, with its lucrative credit and envious skills base, no doubt remains an enormous production hub, and no one thinks this will suddenly screech to a halt. But with all these headwinds already being navigated, any further disruption would be most unwelcome.at Qatar Film Committee’s Industry Days event in Doha earlier last week, claiming it will be “good for the world.

” The Hollywood veteran may find it tough to convince Brits of his way of thinking.