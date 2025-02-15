Federal Employees Feel 'Disrespected' and 'Helpless' Amidst Surprise Layoffs

Thousands of federal employees are facing job losses after receiving unexpected layoff notices, some even after accepting the Trump administration's buyout offer. The move has sparked anger and frustration among workers who feel disregarded and powerless. This comes amidst President Trump's ongoing efforts to reduce the size and scope of the federal government through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk.

Federal employees have expressed feelings of 'disrespect' and 'helplessness' following unexpected layoff notices. Some of those affected had already accepted the Trump administration's buyout offer. Newsweek reached out to the White House and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for comment on Saturday via email outside of regular business hours. President Donald Trump's second term began with executive orders aiming to combat the 'deep state' and streamline the federal government.

One notable move was the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Elon Musk, a close ally who has advocated for significant budget cuts, potentially reaching $2 trillion. This approach has sparked conflict between the administration and federal employees and their unions. Supporters believe these measures will create a more efficient government, while critics argue that vital services will be weakened or eliminated altogether.Immediately after his inauguration, President Trump signed executive orders mandating a return to in-person work for federal employees and establishing DOGE under Musk's leadership. The administration subsequently offered a buyout to many federal employees, extending pay and benefits until September 30th for those who agreed to resign. According to The Associated Press, around 75,000 employees accepted this offer. On Thursday, federal agencies received orders to lay off nearly all probationary employees, typically those with less than a year of service and lacking civil service protection. The exact number affected remains unclear, but according to Office of Personnel Management data from March 2024, there were 220,000 federal employees with less than a year on the job. The Department of Veterans Affairs reportedly dismissed over 1,000 probationary employees, followed by over 800 from the U.S. Forest Service, as reported by Reuters and Politico.Federal workers have voiced their frustration and anger over these sudden layoffs. Nicholas Detter, a former natural resource specialist in Kansas, shared his experience after receiving a layoff email despite accepting the buyout offer. He described the situation as 'slash and burn,' lamenting the lack of thoughtfulness and careful consideration. Detter expressed feelings of 'disrespect' and 'helplessness,' stating that he felt like a 'pawn' in Elon Musk's 'battle' to shrink the government.David Rice, a Department of Energy employee with a background in the army, also learned of his job loss on Thursday, characterizing the situation as 'chaos.' Andrew Lennox, a Marine veteran and former employee at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, received an unexpected layoff email, stating: 'In order to help veterans, you just fired a veteran.'New Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins welcomed DOGE to her department, stating that the American people expressed their desire for a smaller government on November 5th. An OPM spokesperson explained that the probationary period is an extension of the job application process, not a guarantee of permanent employment, emphasizing that agencies are acting independently to support the President's restructuring and streamlining efforts. Everett Kelley, head of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union, criticized the administration's actions as a 'blatant violation' of fairness and merit principles, highlighting the lack of notice, due process, and opportunity for employees to defend themselves. The coming months are expected to see further federal employee layoffs as the Trump administration continues its efforts to reshape the government.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal Employees Layoffs Trump Administration Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk Government Restructuring Union Criticism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Buyout Plan for Federal EmployeesA federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's plan to incentivize federal employees to resign. The ruling came hours before a deadline for workers to apply for the deferred resignation program, which has been likened to a buyout. The judge scheduled a hearing for Monday to further consider the legality of the program.

Read more »

Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Buyout Offer to Federal EmployeesA federal judge in Boston has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to offer buyouts to federal employees, citing concerns about the legality of the program and the lack of transparency surrounding its funding. The injunction will remain in effect until at least a court hearing on Monday, when arguments from employee unions challenging the buyout will be heard.

Read more »

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Buyout Plan for Federal EmployeesA federal judge has blocked President Trump's plan to offer financial incentives for federal employees to resign, citing concerns about the legality of the program. The ruling came hours before the deadline for workers to apply for the deferred resignation program, which has been widely criticized as a government-funded buyout.

Read more »

Federal Judge Pauses Trump Administration's 'Fork in the Road' Offer to Federal EmployeesA federal judge in Boston has extended his pause on the Trump administration's 'Fork in the Road' offer to federal employees, which gave them a choice to resign or face significant reforms, including layoffs and a return to the office. The judge will issue a subsequent decision at a later date.

Read more »

Federal Judge Pauses Trump-Musk Buyout Offer for Federal EmployeesA federal judge in Massachusetts has extended a pause on President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's plan to offer buyouts to federal employees. The judge cited a lawsuit filed by labor unions who argue the offer is unlawful and harmful to public service. The judge also temporarily barred the government from seeking more buyouts.

Read more »

Federal judge lets Trump’s ‘buyout’ plan for federal employees proceedA federal judge in Boston Wednesday is allowing the Trump administration to move forward with its federal worker buyout program for the moment.

Read more »