Federal Election Security Cuts Raise Alarm Among Experts

The Department of Homeland Security's recent changes to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have significantly reduced federal resources dedicated to election security, leaving state and local governments more vulnerable to foreign interference.

The lack of federal resources dedicated to election security is raising alarm bells among election officials and experts. The recent changes within the Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ) have significantly impacted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ( CISA ), which plays a crucial role in safeguarding U.S. elections.

These changes include personnel cuts and a pause on election security activities, leaving state and local governments to fend for themselves against increasingly sophisticated threats from foreign actors. The withdrawal of federal support stems from a series of decisions made by the current administration. These include a narrow focus on investigating foreign influence operations while limiting enforcement actions against those who fail to disclose lobbying on behalf of foreign governments. Proponents of these changes argue that they will free up resources for more pressing priorities and prevent further weaponization of prosecutorial discretion. However, critics contend that they undermine essential efforts to protect elections from interference.The consequences of diminished federal oversight are particularly concerning given the growing sophistication of foreign interference campaigns. Countries like Russia, China, and Iran have been actively engaged in attempts to influence U.S. elections through disinformation, hacking, and other tactics. Without the support of CISA, state and local election officials face a daunting task in identifying, mitigating, and responding to these threats. The absence of federal expertise and coordination could leave the nation's electoral system vulnerable to foreign manipulation, potentially eroding public trust in the democratic process





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Election Security Cybersecurity CISA DHS Foreign Interference Russia China Iran Federal Support State Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top US Election Security Watchdog Forced to Stop Election Security WorkThe US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has frozen efforts to aid states in securing elections, according to an internal memo viewed by WIRED.

Read more »

Americans Divided on Federal Budget Cuts: Support for Reductions, Resistance to Service CutsWhile Americans broadly support reducing the federal budget, recent polling reveals a significant contradiction: they are largely against cuts to essential services like education and humanitarian aid. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most Americans believe the government is not spending enough on key programs, including Social Security, education, assistance for the poor, Medicare, and Medicaid. Foreign aid, however, is a notable exception where a consensus exists that the U.S. is overspending.

Read more »

Republicans Eye Cuts to Social Security and Medicare to Fund Tax CutsRepublicans in Congress are considering reducing mandatory spending programs, potentially including Social Security and Medicare, to finance an extension of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This proposal has sparked concern and debate, as these programs provide vital income support for millions of Americans. While President Trump has pledged to protect Social Security, House Speaker Johnson has also affirmed its preservation. The potential impact of these proposals on the future of these essential programs remains uncertain.

Read more »

Musk's DOGE Crew Targeted Social Security, Sparking Fears of Cuts and a Federal Workforce PurgeA rally held in Maryland by elected officials, advocates, and beneficiaries of Social Security expressed deep concern about Elon Musk's DOGE crew's potential targeting of the program. Senators, advocates, and workers warn of DOGE's alleged 'illegal raids' on federal agencies and their access to sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers and bank details. The rally erupted after reports emerged that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is a potential target of DOGE's efforts to root out fraud in government programs.

Read more »

Weakening Federal Guard: US Election Security Under ThreatThe US government's commitment to securing elections appears to be waning, leaving states and local governments more vulnerable to foreign interference and domestic threats.

Read more »

Palo Alto Networks Simplifies Cybersecurity With Cortex CloudPalo Alto Networks launches new cybersecurity solution to unify cloud security, security operations and application security.

Read more »