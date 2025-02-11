Federal Court Vacates Rule Aimed at Protecting Car Buyers from Deceptive Practices

A federal appellate court overturned a rule designed to increase transparency in the car-buying process and protect consumers from deceptive practices. The court ruled that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) failed to follow its own internal process when enacting the rule, known as the Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) rule.

The rule aimed to combat common car-buying tactics like bait-and-switch schemes and hidden fees. It also included provisions specifically safeguarding military members and their families from fraudulent dealerships falsely claiming military affiliations. The FTC estimated that the CARS rule would save consumers over $3.4 billion annually and reduce the time spent on car purchases by 72 million hours. Critics, including the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) and the Texas Automobile Dealers Association (TADA), argued that the FTC's research was flawed and rushed.The CARS rule would have mandated car dealers to disclose the vehicle's price and all mandatory fees upfront in every advertisement. It aimed to address the frequent discrepancies between advertised prices and final purchase prices, a common complaint from consumers. Erin Witte, Director of Consumer Protection for the Consumer Federation of America, explained that the practice of withholding prices until a customer arrives at the dealership is a deliberate tactic to exploit consumers and drive them away from honest dealerships. While some car dealership owners, like Tom Maoli of Celebrity Motor Car Company, supported the CARS rule, believing it would increase consumer trust, industry groups NADA and TADA claimed it would have burdened customers and dealers alike. They argued that the rule would add significant time, complexity, and paperwork to the car-buying process, ultimately increasing costs for consumers and driving up vehicle purchase prices. The court, however, did not rule on the merits of the CARS rule. Instead, it determined that the FTC bypassed an essential step in the rulemaking process called the Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM), where the agency solicits public input on proposed regulations. The FTC had proceeded directly to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) stage, outlining its proposed changes and opening them for public comment. Supporters of the FTC, like Witte, argue that the agency should have been exempt from this step given its authority to expedite rulemaking for motor vehicle dealers. They also contend that the FTC's research was extensive and thorough, and the court's decision was based on a technicality rather than the substance of the rule





