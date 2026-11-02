Federal Court Lawsuit Blocks Trump Admin from Withholding Ballots in Washington

Civic groups sue federal officials over demands to set aside 405 ballots. The lawsuit challenges the Justice Department's list days before the general election.

Two Washington civic organizations and a labor union have filed a federal lawsuit to prevent the Trump administration from forcing state officials to withhold ballots from four hundred and five individuals. OneAmerica Votes, the Latino Community Fund of Washington State, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union initiated this legal action in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Friday. The plaintiffs seek an immediate injunction to stop the Justice Department's directive that county election workers set aside ballots from voters suspected of noncitizenship.

Federal List Targets Voters Days Before Election

On October 26, federal prosecutors transmitted a document to Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs containing the names of four hundred and five people they claimed are or were noncitizens. The letter explicitly acknowledged that many of those listed "may have subsequently naturalized." Prosecutors linked these individuals to approximately one thousand five hundred votes cast in previous elections. Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd stated that much of the list originated from recent encounters between federal officers and individuals suspected of being noncitizens.

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Federal officials provided Hobbs with only forty-eight hours to instruct county officials to separate these ballots. Floyd indicated that the Justice Department anticipates additional names will follow the initial list. Despite the urgency, Floyd clarified that prosecutors have not yet charged any of the individuals on the list, though he expressed confidence that charges would eventually be filed.

State Officials Reject Federal Demands as Illegal

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs firmly refused to comply with the federal order. His office conducted a preliminary review which revealed that many individuals on the list are actually U.S. citizens. Furthermore, the review identified people who were not registered to vote or whose registrations had become inactive. Hobbs argued that processing these ballots is a mandatory duty under state law.

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Hobbs emphasized that without concrete proof that a specific voter is ineligible, ignoring their ballot would be both irresponsible and illegal. He maintained that election officials cannot decline to process a registered voter's ballot based solely on federal suspicion. The Washington state law requires voters to swear under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens, providing an existing legal framework for challenging eligibility.

Lawsuit Alleges Unconstitutional Intimidation

The lawsuit alleges that the federal administration violated the Voting Rights Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the U.S. Constitution. The complaint argues that running elections is a power reserved to the states, not the federal government. The groups are asking the court to block federal officials from directing election workers to withhold or stop counting ballots based on these lists. They also seek to stop threats of prosecution against workers who process ballots in accordance with state law.

Abha Khanna, a partner at Elias Law Group representing the plaintiffs, described the federal actions as unlawful intimidation. She noted that the Trump administration handed Washington a list admitting many may be naturalized citizens, then threatened to prosecute officials who counted their votes. The suit demands that federal officials be required to formally withdraw these directives to ensure a transparent election process.

Impact on Voters and Future Legal Proceedings

All three organizations stated that naturalized citizens are among their members, and the federal demands are actively discouraging eligible voters. Roxana Norouzi, executive director of OneAmerica Votes, asserted that all U.S. citizens have an undeniable right to cast ballots regardless of birthplace. Faye Guenther, president of UFCW Local 3000, added that no eligible voter should lose their voice because of a flawed list.

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Lilliane Ballesteros, executive director of the Latino Community Fund, characterized the federal demands as an attempt to sow fear and throw out eligible votes without transparency. The groups are also concerned that these actions are pulling time and resources away from their voter turnout efforts. While a federal judge in California recently rejected a similar demand involving twenty thousand people, Washington remains focused on protecting its five million registered voters before Tuesday's general election.