The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals officially allowed the Justice Department to drop its lawsuit against California over 20,000 contested ballots, ending a high-stakes legal battle.

A federal appeals court on Monday granted the Justice Department's request to dismiss its own lawsuit that sought to halt California from counting approximately 20,000 ballots. This judicial approval officially concludes a contentious legal dispute between the federal government and the state of California regarding the verification of voters' immigration statuses.

9th Circuit Court of Appeals Dismisses Lawsuit

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling marks the definitive end to a rapid series of legal challenges that erupted in California just before the competitive and high-stakes November midterm elections. Federal prosecutors had previously argued that their legal efforts would become moot after Election Day, noting that local election officials would no longer be able to prevent ballots from being counted once that date passed.

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The contested ballots at the center of this protracted legal battle represent a significant flashpoint between the Trump administration and California. This conflict occurred amid broader federal scrutiny of local election administration nationwide. The federal government had previously threatened to charge California state election workers who participated in counting the contested ballots and issued criminal grand jury subpoenas to clerks in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Immigration Status Verification Dispute

The core of the Justice Department's argument was that officials needed to verify the immigration statuses of recipients they alleged were noncitizens. The administration claimed that ballot processing was already underway when the federal government issued its subpoenas, creating a risk of interfering with the lawful administration of both state and federal election laws.

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This specific legal maneuver was part of a wider strategy that included similar actions in other states. For instance, the Trump administration issued a raft of subpoenas in Alaska regarding a spoiler candidate controversy but moved to drop those efforts two days after former Representative Mary Peltola won an outright majority in the race to become Democrats' 56th senator.

Related Legal Actions and State Responses

A related lawsuit filed against the Justice Department by labor unions and pro-voting groups was also dismissed this month. These dismissals signal a retreat from previous aggressive federal stances on election oversight. However, other legal challenges remain active, with twenty-one states and Pennsylvania's governor suing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over a rule denying federal housing assistance to families with ineligible members.

The states, including California, argue that such federal rules could split up families or evict U.S. citizens from public housing. In Texas, outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton is ending efforts to punish two doctors who were among the first in the U.S. to face accusations of violating bans on providing care to transgender youth.

Impact on Midterm Election Integrity

While the dismissal of the California ballot lawsuit removes a significant obstacle for state election officials, it does not resolve all federal disputes over voter eligibility. The resolution allows California to proceed with finalizing its election results without further federal judicial intervention in this specific matter. This outcome reinforces the autonomy of state election administrations in verifying voter eligibility within the bounds of existing state laws.

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The swift dismissal highlights the complex interplay between federal authority and state governance during national elections. As the legal challenges recede, the focus shifts to the administration of the certified results and the broader implications for future federal-state interactions regarding election security and voter rights verification.