Federal Boulevard will vastly improve with a BRT, but take notes from Colfax

Temporary disruption shouldn’t stand in the way of making streets safer, a nearby resident and business owner argues.

Colfax businesses struggled during BRT construction, but transit activists are more hopeful for BRT projects on Colorado and Federal boulevards. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. , and I take the 31 bus nearly every day. Too often, catching it feels undignified. Navigating cracked, tiny sidewalks, exposed to the weather, all as drivers whip by inches away at 40 mph.

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At night, it’s worse, with poor lighting and unclear bus timetables spiking my anxiety. I enjoy taking the bus because it helps me feel more connected to my community, and I’m excited that the Colorado Department of Transportation is moving forward with construction of the Bus Rapid Transit that will make the bus on Federal faster, more dignified and safer for everyone.

I hope this signals a trend toward increased investment in transit from the state and the City of Denver. It may surprise some folks, but those of us who ride on Federal know the bus is already hugely important in getting people where they need to go. Federal has the third-highest bus ridership on RTD’s system at 5,500 daily riders, according to CDOT.

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Around 8-10% of all travelers on the corridor depend on the bus to get to work and school, and to access services and businesses, like mine. Yet we’re often reminded that one of Denver’s most dangerous roads wasn’t designed with pedestrians in mind. Federal Boulevard functions as a highway: eight lanes at its widest, rather than as the thriving Main Street the community deserves.

As a result, Federal is on the City’s High-Injury Network, with disproportionately high deaths and serious injuries. Just last month, two pedestrians were struck on Federal, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition. For community members like me, these stories aren’t surprising, but each time, they remind me that on any given day, it could be me in one of those articles. We walked, drove and rode the bus on Colfax after two years of BRT construction.

Here’s what we noticedto build 74 new BRT stations along Federal between 120th and Dartmouth avenues, plus an ongoing commitment of up to $2.7 million a year to maintain them. Stations are planned to have weatherization features, like windscreens and protective canopies, as well as real-time arrival displays, off-board ticket machines, emergency call boxes and improved lighting. Even more transformative will be the pedestrian improvements that make traveling to stations more accessible and comfortable for all road users.

Whether I’m taking RTD to the Nuggets game or walking down to Little Machine Beer for their weekly Thursday trivia night, these upgrades promise to be life-changing. Wider, safer sidewalks will offer protection from the road. Drivers benefit, too: When all is said and done with this project, daily traffic is projected to drop by 7% corridorwide and by 20% in key areas, cutting travel times by 15%.during its years-long BRT transformation.

However, since Federal is a fundamentally different corridor, I have high hopes that we can learn from Colfax and minimize disruption for residents, businesses and travelers. This is the state’s opportunity to learn from Colfax, providing stronger business support through construction, including more financial support and more consistent, clearer communication and timetables for completion. Colfax was Denver’s first BRT project.

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It’s been messy, but temporary disruption shouldn’t stand in the way of making streets safer for pedestrians and drivers alike, or improving the lives of transit riders. In a few years, I hope to stand at a station on Federal and feel what riders should always feel: that someone planned for me. That I belong here. That I’m safe here.

Denver can make that true on all of our most dangerous streets. Let’s not wait. Westword.com frequently publishes opinion pieces and commentaries on matters of interest to the Denver community; the opinions presented belong solely to the authors, not Westword. Have one you’d like to submit?

Send it to editorial@westword.com, where you can also comment on this essay. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is a Denver photographer and small business owner who has spent more than 15 years working across the metro, from weddings to portraits.

She also runs a small nonprofit and has navigated the Mile High City without a car for six years.