Federal Aviation Administration's new safety rule in effect amid holiday travel weekend
Since then, the FAA has begun tightening takeoff restrictions on runways. Aviation experts are concerned about what this means for the busiest travel day still ahead.
Since then, the FAA has begun tightening takeoff restrictions on runways. Aviation experts are concerned about what this means for the busiest travel day still ahead.
"Notice that we're coming in on the Thanksgiving Day with most people already there — They came in yesterday, so here we are. It should be good. I have no concerns," she said. Williams says she's not concerned about the new rule impacting air traffic controllers that rolled out Tuesday.
The FAA stopped allowing air traffic controllers to use the"Line Up and Wait" system unless a dedicated supervisor is on duty. The system allowed airplanes to line up on runways and wait to take off, helping expedite departures.
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