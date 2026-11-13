Federal Aviation Administration Grounds All US Flights Due to Communications Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday due to regional air traffic control communications failures. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the safety-related halt affects all flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a comprehensive ground stop across all United States airspace on Friday afternoon, halting every flight nationwide due to severe communication failures at regional air traffic control centers. A formal notice issued by the agency cited extraordinary circumstances and immediate safety concerns as the primary drivers for this unprecedented suspension of all airborne and grounded aircraft operations.

Core Details of Nationwide Ground Stop

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the disruption stems from a technical communications issue impacting the twenty-two regional air traffic control centers responsible for directing planes between airports across the country. Duffy stated that Federal Aviation Administration technicians are actively investigating the root cause of the telecommunications failure while prioritizing the safe return of all aircraft currently in flight. This specific ground stop order is scheduled to remain in effect until at least 11 p.m. ET on Friday to allow for system diagnostics and restoration.

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The Federal Aviation Administration clarified on social media platforms that the halt is an abundance of caution measure rather than a response to any known threat. The agency reported that all flights currently in the air have been successfully accounted for and that international arrivals will be managed on a case-by-case basis. This event marks the first time such a blanket nationwide grounding has occurred since January 2023, when a separate computer system malfunction caused similar disruptions.

Official Statements on Security and Cause

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the public regarding the nature of the disruption, explicitly stating that there is no indication the telecommunications outage represents a nefarious attack against the United States. Speaking outside the White House, Mullin emphasized that the incident is purely a technical outage and assured reporters that the President had been fully briefed on the developing situation. He urged the public to remain calm, noting that there is no reason to fear for their safety given the current status of the investigation.

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Mullin strongly pushed back against comparisons to the September 11, 2001 attacks, describing such parallels as inaccurate and inappropriate for a technical failure. The Secretary reiterated that the immediate priority remains ensuring the safe landing of all aircraft already airborne, though he could not provide a clear timeline for when normal operations might fully resume. The Federal Aviation Administration continues to monitor the situation closely as engineers work to restore full communication capabilities across the national airspace system.

Passenger Impact and Airline Responses

The sudden shutdown caused significant disruptions for travelers, with some aircraft forced to remain on the ground for extended periods. Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight traveling from Wichita to Chicago received text messages citing air traffic conditions in Chicago as the reason for their delay. After sitting on the runway for approximately one hour, the captain announced that the issue appeared to be nationwide and instructed the aircraft to return to the gate for deboarding.

The airline informed passengers that rebooking would not be processed for at least one hour following their return to the terminal. While this specific incident did not involve the widespread cancellations seen during previous major outages, the ground stop effectively froze the entire national aviation network. The Federal Aviation Administration has not yet released detailed statistics on the total number of flights affected or the estimated economic impact on the airline industry due to this sudden halt.

Expert Analysis on System Vulnerabilities

Former United Airlines pilot and aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo provided technical context, suggesting the problem mirrors a regional outage that occurred last September but is now occurring on a national scale. Arroyo speculated that the failure could be linked to outdated technology infrastructure used by air traffic controllers, potentially involving degraded wiring or obsolete communication systems. He explained that without reliable communication links, the only safe operational decision is to keep airplanes on the ground.

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Arroyo highlighted the critical necessity of maintaining constant communication between controllers and pilots to prevent mid-air risks. He noted that when controllers lose the ability to direct traffic, the standard procedure is to initiate a ground stop rather than risk placing aircraft in the air where coordination becomes impossible. This expert assessment underscores the ongoing challenges facing the national air traffic control system as it relies on aging telecommunications infrastructure to manage increasingly complex flight patterns.

The resolution of this incident will likely prompt further reviews of the Federal Aviation Administration's emergency protocols and technology upgrade timelines. Stakeholders are watching closely to see how quickly the twenty-two regional centers can be restored to full operational capacity. Until then, the transportation sector faces the logistical nightmare of rescheduling thousands of delayed and canceled flights across the country.