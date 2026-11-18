Federal authorities say they are stepping up efforts to combat so-called 'ghost students,' scammers who steal identities to enroll in colleges and obtain federal student aid in other people's names.

Federal authorities say the scheme begins with criminals obtaining personal information, often from the dark web, and using it to impersonate victims. Federal authorities say they are stepping up efforts to combat so-called " ghost student s," scammers who steal identities to enroll in colleges and obtain federal student aid in other people's names.

The Justice Department's Operation Ghostbusters is a nationwide investigation into the fraud scheme. According to the FBI, investigators are looking into more than 40 cases and have so far charged five people across the country. Federal authorities say the scheme begins with criminals obtaining personal information, often from the dark web, and using it to impersonate victims.

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"Ghost students" steal identities, enroll in schools and apply for student loans, authorities said. According to the FBI, the fraudsters often purchase personal information that "gives them the name, their social security, their date of birth, their address, their phone number, and a high school they went to.

" After gaining admission to a college, the scammers complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to obtain student aid funds. "Once that is approved, that money then goes to the university or college. The college will take the tuition and fees out of it and then provide the remaining money to the ghost students," said Heith Janke, assistant director of the FBI's Criminal Division. The I-Team and ABC News first reported on the issue in January.

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At the time, Jason Adler, director of the Federal Trade Commission's Midwest Region, said identity theft victims may discover the fraud through their credit reports.

"There are many ways people learn they are a victim of id theft. Sometimes they may check their credit report and notice an account they don't recognize so you can get a free credit report from annual credit report dot com. If you don't recognize an account that could be a sign you are a victim of id theft," Adler said.

Operation Ghostbusters is a joint effort by the FBI and the Department of Education's Office of Inspector General to identify and prosecute people involved in the alleged schemes. Chicago weather: Mostly clear "I think just overall when we look at the ghost student fraud, it's horrible. A lot of times they're preying upon individuals that didn't go to college," Janke said.

Authorities say the scammers often target people who have never attended college and do not already have FAFSA accounts, reducing the likelihood of immediate red flags.

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"I was actually very furious. And see, I get chills just thinking about it," Rice said. Although the person accused of using Rice's identity was caught, Rice said he is still dealing with the aftermath.

"And even now it's going to be hard because there's going to be flags on my account. It still shows that the agreement that he signed is there," Rice said. Authorities recommend consumers consider freezing their credit with all three major credit bureaus to help prevent identity theft. Victims are also encouraged to report suspected fraud to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov and contact any college or university where they believe they were fraudulently enrolled.

To watch more on "Ghost Students: The Fraud Rings Scamming Americans and Community Colleges," tune in Wednesday to Good Morning America and ABC News throughout the day. Fresno, California killer says 'I'd do it a million times' during sentencingAmerican Sale closing all Chicago-area stores after nearly 70 years: 'incredibly grateful'