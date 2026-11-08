Federal assessment finds 'insignificant' impact for Amtrak facility near Rate Field

Residents living next to Rate Park are organizing in force this month in a final push to stop a proposed Amtrak maintenance facility from being built.

A federal assessment says the impacts of a proposed Amtrack facility near Rate Field in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood will be "insignificant.

" However, some neighbors are still concerned about the project. Residents near Rate Park are organizing in November against a proposed Amtrak maintenance facility in Bridgeport. A federal review found the project’s effects would be"insignificant," while opponents say 6,741 people within 500 feet would feel the impact. Amtrak expects construction to start in January and says the project would strengthen passenger rail service, reliability, safety and workforce opportunities.

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Residents living next to Rate Park are organizing in force this month in a final push to stop a proposedBut a new federal study on the project, which was compiled in just 11 days, says the impact would be "insignificant.

" It puts Amtrak a step closer to moving its facility from South Loop to Bridgeport to make room for a potential new White Sox stadium. If the project moves forward, the federal government would pick up a portion of the tab for the relocation. Some neighbors are concerned about the project.

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"They use these terms, insignificant, without any real context for what that actually means in reality," said 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee. "They continue to use this term insignificant, and, you know, it, it really rubs me the wrong way, because the lives of the 6,741 residents that live within 500 feet of this rail yard on this proposed site are not insignificant.

" Opponents argue putting the facility on an existing rail yard between 33rd and 35th Street will bring noise and air pollution along with other problems. Meanwhile, the impact study notes concerns with contaminated soil and groundwater, and suggests construction of a sound barrier to mitigate noise.

"We are not against a modern facility for Amtrak. I am not against development," Lee said.

"We are not against unions. You know what we are for? We are for thoughtful development in the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois. We do not treat communities like this community is being treated right now.

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" In a joint statement, Amtrak and Canal Edge, the enterprise behind the potential new White Sox stadium, said that the project "is an important investment in the future of passenger rail service, infrastructure reliability and safety and workforce opportunities in the Midwest. "Amtrak intends to hold public hearings on the project, but they have not yet been scheduled. This story is based on a federal environmental study and an interview with 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee.