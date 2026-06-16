Federal appeals judges reject lawsuit against Alaska Airlines by former state senator

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by former Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold,

Sen. Lora Reinbold , R-Eagle River, speaks Tuesday, May 10, 2022 on the floor of the Alaska Senate at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.

By email, Reinbold said she was dissatisfied with the court’s decision.

“Alaska Airlines is the sole carrier to Juneau, which puts it in a position to control access to government, courts, medical care, and family for every Alaskan — and the same dynamic plays out in Hawaii and other places where a single carrier holds the keys,” she wrote. “A monopoly carrier with that kind of power needs accountability — including to the federal disability law it tried to ignore.

The Ninth Circuit did not appear to grasp how serious that question is. This case deserved a thorough review and an assessment of the broad future impacts. ”in April, the panel issued its order May 20, and Reinbold filed a motion on June 3 asking the full court to hear the case. That motion is pending.

Reinbold, who represented herself in the suit, noted that Alaska Airlines was the sole commercial air carrier between Anchorage and Juneau during the 2021 legislative session, and her ban effectively denied her the ability to travel to Anchorage by commercial air flight. Alaska Airlines’ monopoly, combined with its implementation of federal rules, made it a state actor and thus subject to constitutional claims, Reinbold argued.

“When corporations enforce government policy, hand-in-hand with the state, constitutional protections such as fair notice and due process must still apply,” she said by email. During court arguments, Alaska Airlines raised a variety of procedural issues with Reinbold’s complaint and argued that it was not a government agency and thus not liable for alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution.

“Plaintiff was entitled to her personal views about COVID-19,” the airline’s attorneys wrote in 2023. “She was not, however, empowered to invoke her personal notions to evade or disregard federally mandated requirements for air travel that applied to all other Alaska Airlines guests during a worldwide pandemic.

” The airline was represented in court by attorney Richard Grotch, who said Reinbold did have a doctor’s note indicating that she did not need to wear a mask, but she never indicated that during booking, as the airline required.

“There’s no constitutionally guaranteed right to fly. There’s certainly no constitutionally guaranteed right to fly Alaska,” he said.is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Claire Stremple for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on





KTOOpubmedia / 🏆 439. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal Government Southcentral State Government Alaska Airlines COVID-19 Lora Reinbold Richard Grotch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illinois 'right to die' law faces federal court challenge over ADA and constitutional claimsA new Illinois law allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives is being challenged in federal court. Plaintiffs, including patients and disability organizations, argue the law violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Affordable Care Act, and the 14th Amendment. The law, known as Deb's Law, is set to take effect on September 12.

Read more »

Supreme Court declines to hear 98-year-old federal judge's request to end suspensionThe Supreme Court declined to hear a 98-year-old federal judge's request to end her suspension, which her colleagues issued in 2023 after she refused testing.

Read more »

Planned Parenthood of Alaska sues state for requiring in-person visits for medication abortionPlanned Parenthood claims the law violates the state constitution and fundamental right to abortion in Alaska.

Read more »

Big 12 Seeks Federal Court Ruling to Prevent Texas Tech QB from Playing Amid Gambling BanThe Big 12 Conference filed a federal lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgment and temporary injunction to allow its governing board to sanction Texas Tech if quarterback Behren Morton plays this season, citing violations of betting rules and competitive integrity.

Read more »