The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals revived a vErdict finding the NFL violated antitrust laws in its DirecTV Sunday Ticket deal but overturned the 4.7 billion dollar jury award due to insufficient evidence, sending the case back to determine damages.

Appeals Court Revives Antitrust Verdict Against the NFL

federal appeals court has significantly altered the legal landscape surrounding the National Football League by reinstating a verdict that the league violated antitrust laws through its historic distribution of out-of-market Sunday gAme packages. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored the jury's initial finding that the NFL infringed upon competition laws during its exclusive partnership with DirecTV. This ruling represents a major legal setback for the league, affirming that its past practices in packaging and selling access to professional football games were not in compliance with federal antitrust statutes. The decision does not, however, immediately upshot in financial compensation for consumers, as the court simultaneously determined that the original monetary award calculated by the jury lacked sufficient evidentiary support.

The specific distribution system at the heart of this litigation involved the NFL's long-standing arrangement with DirecTV, which held exclusive rights to package and distribute Sunday Ticket to residential customers and businesses alike. The period under scrutiny spans from the 2011 NFL season through the 2022 season. During this timeframe, approximately 2.4 million residential subscribers and roughly 48,000 business entities purchased the subscription service. Plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit argued that the NFLs control over the distribution channel restricted market competition, allowing the league to maintain artificially inflated prices for fans who wished to watch out-of-market games that were not available on local broadcast networks. the structure of the deal effectively prevented other providers from offering similar comprehensive packages during the most lucrative weeks of the sports calendar.

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Original Verdict Overturned and Damages Remains Unresolved

In 2024, a federal jury initially ruled in favor of the subscribers, awarding approximately 4.6 billion dollars to residential customers and an additional 97 million dollars to business clients. this substantial verdict suggested that the overcharges incurred by consumers were widespread and significant. However,a federal judge subsequently overturned that jury verdict, citing issues with how the damages were calculated and presented. The recent decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has now restored the liability finding,meaning the court agrees that the NFL did commit antitrust violations, but it vacated the monetary award. The appellate judges ordered a new determination of damages, noting that the original calculation was not supported by the evidence presented during the trial.

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Consequently, former subscribers should not expect any imediate financial restitution or checks from the league. The case must now return to the federal trial court to undergo a new process specifically focused on determining the correct amount of damages owed to the class members. This remand procedure is necessary to ensure that any future award is based on solid legal and evidentiary grounds. furthermore, the legal battle is not necessarily at an conclude, as the NFL retains the option to pursue further appeals in higher courts. The league has publicly expressed disappointment with the appeals court's ruling, maintaining that its approach to distributing games has forever been designed to benefit fans by ensuring wide availability and high-quality production values. Despite this, the restoration of the liability finding keeps the threat of significant financial penalties and structural changes to its business model alive.