The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to ban multiple Chinese telecom firms from having direct access to U.S. phone numbers in a move designed to prevent scam-related robocalls and Chinese cyber espionage.

The Federal Communications Commission voted to ban several companies Thursday to help prevent scam-related robocalls and Chinese cyber espionage. The Federal Communications Commission voted to block Chinese telecom companies and providers using equipment classified as national security risks from directly accessing U.S. phone numbers.

To curb cyber espionage and illegal robocalls, the agency is overhauling its authorization process by requiring new national security certifications before Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol providers can obtain U.S. numbers. The crackdown responds to a massive wave of scam calls—which accounted for the majority of over 2.6 million FTC Do Not Call complaints—driven by cheap calling tech and caller ID spoofing used to push debt, imposter, and medical scams.

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The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to ban multiple Chinese telecom firms from having direct access to U.S. phone numbers in a move designed to prevent scam-related robocalls and Chinese cyber espionage. The FCC voted to ban China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom and other IP-enabled service providers from direct access to the nation’s phone network on national security grounds.

The commission previously barred them from providing international telecommunications serves to the U.S. It also barring IP-enabled service providers that use equipment from companies on the FCC’s Covered List, a list of technology and companies that have been deemed to pose national security risks, including Huawei and ZTE, Reuters reported.

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"With this decision, the FCC will be strengthening our first line of defense against bad actors and illegal robocallers,"In a statement, the FCC said the vote will require new national security-focused certifications and improved authorization processes before Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol providers will be given access to phone numbers.

"The Commission has adopted a series of policy chances to modernize and safeguard the VoIP numbering authorization process from abuse by bad actors," the agency said in a statement. the Federal Trade Commission said consumers filed more than 2.6 million Do Not Call complaintsThe FTC's 2025 National Do Not Call Registry Data Book said the most reported topics of unwanted telemarketing and robocalls fell into the categories of debt reduction, imposter scams and medical and prescription calls.

Experts say scammers and aggressive telemarketers often target people when money, health, bills or personal information are involved and try to create a scenario when their would-be victims feel rushed or unsure, hoping they’ll let down their guard long enough to hand over personal information. Robocalls are not automatically illegal, federal officials say. A school alert, pharmacy reminder or flight update may use automated calling without trying to sell you anything. But sales robocalls are a different story.

The FTC says a robocall trying to sell you something is illegal unless the company got written permission from you first. The company also has to be clear that it is asking to call you with robocalls. It cannot force you to accept those calls just to buy a product or use a service.because the math works for scammers. Calling technology is cheap.

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Scammers can send huge numbers of calls quickly. They can also spoof caller ID, which makes a call look like it came from a local number or a familiar organization.