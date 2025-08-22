Fed Signals Potential Rate Cuts as Job Growth Concerns Rise

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggests the central bank could lower interest rates as soon as its next meeting, citing growing concerns about slowing job growth. Powell's comments mark a shift towards a more accommodative monetary policy stance.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signaled a potential shift in monetary policy , suggesting the central bank could lower interest rates as soon as its meeting next month. Speaking at the Kansas City Fed’s annual conference in Jackson, Wyoming, Powell indicated the risks associated with slowing job growth may soon outweigh concerns about inflation. This shift in sentiment allows for the possibility of rate cuts.

Powell described the current state of the labor market as being in a “curious kind of balance,” with both demand for and supply of workers experiencing a slowdown. He cautioned that the risk of increased layoffs “can materialize quickly” if economic conditions weaken further. Powell emphasized that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not bound to a predetermined course of action regarding interest rates. The FOMC will make decisions based solely on their assessment of economic data and its implications for the outlook, considering the balance of risks.The Fed has maintained its benchmark interest rate throughout 2025, following a one-percentage-point reduction in 2024. This decision reflects the Fed’s cautious approach as they assess the impact of tariffs and labor market developments. Powell’s remarks indicate a move towards a more accommodative policy stance as payroll growth has slowed and gross domestic product growth has decelerated to a 1.2 percent pace in the first half of 2025. Although inflation remains above the Fed’s target of 2 percent, it is significantly lower than the heightened levels observed during the pandemic. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditure price index, showed prices rising 2.6 percent from a year earlier in June, with core prices increasing by 2.8 percent. Powell stated that tariffs are “clearly visible” in elevated goods prices and will continue to influence supply chains, but predicted their impact as a one-time adjustment to the price level rather than a sustained inflationary cycle





