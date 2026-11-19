Minutes of the Fed’s October meeting opened with an unusual warning about AI-related debt, as doubts about the boom spread on Wall Street.

Almost every Federal Reserve official raised concerns last month about what could happen to the financial system if the artificial intelligence boom disappoints investors, according to minutes of the Fed’s October meeting released Wednesday.

Fed officials noted that AI-related debt had grown rapidly, much of it “through complex and opaque financing structures,” according to the minutes of the last committee meeting, which opened with an unusual section about discussions of risks to the financial system. A few said AI-related exposures were becoming increasingly concentrated “among a small number of firms.

Also read Fed Minutes Show Broad Support for December Rate Hike as Inflation Worries Mount

” Fed officials have flagged the risk of an AI-driven market drop in their minutes since late last year, but never with nearly every official weighing in. The AI build-out has become one of the economy’s major engines, as tech companies borrow heavily to pay to build data centers and buy the chips to fill them. If the payoff doesn’t come, officials worry, the losses could spread to the investors and lenders paying for it.

The Fed worries came as doubts about the AI boom were spreading on Wall Street. Ahead of the meeting, two leading AI firms reported revenue growth below investors’ expectations, and one of the giant tech companies building data centers released spending plans that required more financing than investors had anticipated, the Fed’s markets desk told officials, according to the minutes.

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In October, Google’s stock market value dropped by half a trillion dollars in a single day, when it appeared the company would take longer than expected to see a financial payoff from AI. The day before the Fed’s meeting began, Meta said it would sell up to $95 billion in new stock, and Anthropic, maker of the Claude chatbot, started the process for what is expected to be the largest initial public offering in history, an offering expected to be finalized Wednesday.

In October’s Fed meeting, staff singled out risks from “circular financing arrangements among AI-related firms,” in which chipmakers and other suppliers invest in or lend to the companies that buy their products. They also pointed to long-term lease commitments that don’t show up as debt on companies’ books. At his news conference after the meeting, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh didn’t mention officials’ concerns about AI debt.

He said credit had tightened for some businesses and households since the Fed raised rates in September, “much as we would expect,” and that investors were becoming “somewhat more discerning. ” But this week, as Warsh opened a Fed conference on how AI could reshape jobs and productivity, he described one scenario Fed staff are studying in which AI disappoints, stock prices fall, and the economy slows.

In October’s meeting, several officials noted the staff’s view that the banking system remained well capitalized, the minutes said. But several also cautioned that “banking system vulnerabilities could emerge rapidly even after seemingly reassuring initial assessments,” and that bank supervisors may not fully see how exposed banks are to private credit funds and other lenders outside the banking system. Almost all officials weighed how the Fed might respond.

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A few suggested making sure banks hold extra capital, a financial cushion that lets them absorb losses and keep lending if trouble hits elsewhere. Several officials stressed that interest rates are “not the appropriate tool” for heading off risks to the financial system directly. Still, rates are likely headed higher.

Many officials said they viewed the AI buildout as “a material source of inflation risk,” the minutes said, as demand from the buildout strains supplies of tech products and skilled construction workers. This is a view that Warsh has not appeared to embrace.

Almost all officials said further rate increases would likely be appropriate to bring down inflation, and a couple said a larger than usual hike could be considered at the next meeting in December if inflation data come in hot.