Fed Officials Cautious on Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve is taking a wait-and-see approach on further interest rate cuts after implementing three reductions last year. Officials are monitoring inflation and assessing the impact of President Trump's tariffs before making any decisions.

After implementing three key interest rate reductions last year, Federal Reserve officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell , have entered a new phase of observation and deliberation. They aim to monitor inflation's decline and assess the impact of President Donald Trump's new economic policies, particularly tariffs, before further reducing borrowing costs.

Austan Goolsbee, president of the Fed's Chicago branch and one of these officials, expressed his outlook in an interview with The Associated Press on February 7th. He anticipates inflation to decrease and believes the job market remains stable. If tariffs fail to exacerbate inflation, rate cuts could resume.Goolsbee stated, 'We've got solid growth and we've got stable employment at around full employment. There have been bumps along the way, but looking at the longer arc, we have made a lot of progress on inflation toward our target. Of course, we should keep an eye out for overheating. But thus far, this doesn't look like overheating to me. If we can clear out the fog coming from these uncertainties in the short run, what lies beneath there is pretty strong.' The Federal Reserve lowered its key rate by a full percentage point last year. Goolsbee acknowledges the current uncertainty surrounding future rate movements, suggesting a gradual approach: 'Now we’re getting into this area where we’re uncertain where we are going to ultimately settle — it would make sense to kind of slow the rate at which we’re going down and feel our way to the stopping point. Add on top of it, these new uncertainties, and I do feel like we’ve still just got to wait for the dust to clear before it’s going to be easier to see the through line.' He emphasized the need to distinguish between temporary inflation spikes caused by tariffs and persistent inflationary pressures. Goolsbee added, 'If there is no further uptick in inflation, then I’m still back on my underlying view of the economy is that we’re pretty much stabilized at full employment, and the through line of inflation and inflation expectations are for a return to 2% and commensurate with inflation going down, I think the rates can go down.' Ultimately, he believes the future course of action depends on prevailing economic conditions





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal Reserve Interest Rates Economic Uncertainty Inflation Tariffs Jerome Powell

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fed's Bowman: Rate Cuts Expected, but Cautious Approach NeededFederal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman signals expectations for rate cuts this year but emphasizes a gradual and data-driven approach. She highlights the persistent threat of inflation and the need to assess economic data before further policy adjustments.

Read more »

Fed Keeps Rates Steady, Signaling Cautious Approach to Future CutsThe US Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate at 4.25% to 4.5%, indicating a cautious stance towards further rate reductions. While economists anticipate two rate cuts in 2025, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted a 'new phase' where rate cuts would be approached with prudence. The decision to hold rates steady reflects the Fed's ongoing efforts to combat inflation and stabilize the economy.

Read more »

Inflation Gauge Shows Slight Increase, Fed Remains CautiousThe Federal Reserve’s closely watched inflation gauge ticked up slightly in December, signaling that price pressures remain a concern despite recent signs of easing inflation. The Commerce Department reported that consumer prices rose 2.6% in December from a year earlier, exceeding the 2% target the Fed aims to maintain. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also showed a modest increase.

Read more »

Inflation Ends 2024 Above Target, Fed Remains CautiousThe personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation gauge, rose 2.6% year-over-year in December, exceeding the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Core PCE, excluding food and energy, also met expectations at 2.8%. Despite the rate increases, the Fed voted to hold interest rates steady for now, indicating a cautious approach to inflation control.

Read more »

Inflation Eases Slightly in December, But Fed Remains CautiousConsumer prices rose 2.6% in December from a year earlier, driven by a jump in gas prices. Core inflation, excluding food and energy, increased by 2.8%, in line with November's reading.

Read more »

Fed Vice Chair Jefferson advocates remaining cautious on rates as policy drama unfoldsJefferson echoed recent statements from other officials that it’s in the Fed’s best interest to move slowly as it evaluates evolving conditions.

Read more »