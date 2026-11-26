Stock and risk assets are in danger of a “full meltdown” before the Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next month, warns new analysis.

Economist Robin Brooks warned of dire consequences for stocks if the Federal Reserve fails to deliver dovish cues before the FOMC blackout period. Risk assets could face a “full meltdown” within the next two weeks if the US Federal Reserve maintains its hawkish policy outlook, analysis warns.

The Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy could trigger a “full meltdown” in risk assets before its December interest rate decision, economist Robin Brooks warned. WTI crude oil fell to $79.25 per barrel, its lowest level since Aug. 10, while the US Dollar Index hit a nine-month high of 104.5 on Monday. Market stress could ultimately prompt the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged despite widespread expectations of a 25-basis-point hike.

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Economist Robin Brooks, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former chief foreign exchange strategist at Goldman Sachs,Despite falling oil prices and US dollar strength rising, the Fed has maintained a hawkish stance on future policy moves, signaling that interest rates may need to rise and remain elevated. US WTI crude oil fell below $80 per barrel for the first time since Aug. 10 this week.