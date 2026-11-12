Federal Reserve Model Shows 10 Percent Tariffs Boost U.S. GDP By 0.28 Percent After Ten Years

New analysis of the Fed's FRB/US model reveals that modest foreign cost absorption transforms 10% tariffs from economic drag to growth driver.

The Federal Reserve Board's primary macroeconomic model, known as FRB/US, indicates that a broad 10 percent tariff on non-oil goods can increase real Gross Domestic Product by approximately 0.28 percent after ten years. This finding emerges even when foreign producers absorb only a tiny fraction of the total tariff bill, specifically just over one percent of the costs. The simulation also shows that business investment ends up higher in the long term, contrary to widespread assumptions that such trade barriers uniformly suppress economic expansion. This result challenges the conventional narrative that broad tariffs are purely inflationary and detrimental to long-term growth potential.

The FRB/US model operates on the principle that investment decisions depend heavily on the relative price of capital versus the price businesses receive for their output. When tariffs raise the price of imported machinery, that specific cost discourages domestic expansion. However, the model simultaneously accounts for the expectation of higher selling prices for domestic goods, which encourages investment. This mechanism suggests that businesses may find it attractive to expand production capacity if they can charge more for their goods while the cost of adding that production rises by less. Looking only at the purchase price of machinery misses the other side of the calculation regarding the value of what that machine will produce.

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Harvard economist Jason Furman recently published simulations of alternative histories using the Fed's model to explore the impact of a permanent 10 percent tariff on non-oil goods. His initial simulations showed the American economy shrinking relative to where it would have been without tariffs. Specifically, real GDP was approximately 0.22 percent lower after ten years, and business investment was down 3.51 percent. Furman regarded the standard investment response to tariffs as implausible because it suggested that higher domestic selling prices would encourage expansion despite higher equipment costs.

To prevent this outcome, Furman replaced the standard investment-price equation in the Fed's model with one that includes an added charge for tariffs on imported equipment. This adjustment preserves the discouraging effect of more expensive equipment while suppressing a central channel through which higher domestic selling prices can encourage expansion. He remained transparent about this methodological change, noting that it was designed to ensure his tariff construction prevented the model from showing a positive investment response. The effect of this adjustment is to treat tariffs as all costs and no benefit within the modified model framework.

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Researchers who restored the standard investment equation while keeping Furman's equipment-tariff surcharge found a dramatic transformation in the results. Even with foreigners absorbing none of the tariff bill initially, ten-year GDP shifted from about 0.22 percent below baseline to 0.27 percent above it when the model correctly accounted for relative prices. This single change indicates that the economy becomes larger because businesses can factor in the value of increased production alongside the cost of capital. The investment decline also shrank significantly from 3.51 percent to just 0.075 percent under this adjustment.

The analysis shows that even before foreign suppliers contribute a penny, the contribution to GDP becomes positive, but foreign involvement amplifies this effect. For each original dollar of equipment tariffs, foreign producers absorb four cents through lower pre-tariff prices. This does not mean foreigners are cutting prices by four percent or paying four percent of all tariffs, but rather that they are paying four percent of the tariffs on capital goods specifically. This foreign contribution amounts to just 1.16 percent of the total tariff burden in the adjusted model.

Consequently, Americans still bear nearly 99 percent of the initial bill, which is almost certainly too high in a real-world scenario but serves to minimize the size of the foreign contribution for modeling purposes. With this small concession, ten-year GDP rises 0.282 percent above baseline, and investment moves slightly into positive territory at 0.016 percent above baseline. The important investment result is the complete reversal of a projected decline exceeding three percent seen in the original simulations. The gains persist, with GDP remaining about 0.21 percent higher after thirty years.

The study concludes that the long-term economic impact of tariffs is not uniformly negative and depends heavily on how investment equations handle the interplay between capital costs and output prices. The simulations almost certainly underestimate the contributions of tariffs to growth because they do not include any additional investment surge from foreign or American companies building American factories. There is no wave of reshoring in the model or expanded export opportunities won through trade negotiations. The gains emerge solely from the model's existing economic relationships when standard equations are applied correctly.