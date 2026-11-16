Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh Optimistic on AI Growth

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh argues AI drives economic efficiency. This view contrasts with inflation fears from data center demands and competing officials.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Kevin Warsh stated on Monday that artificial intelligence could significantly accelerate innovation and usher in an era of faster economic growth. His remarks highlight a generally optimistic outlook on the new technology, which stands at odds with many of his colleagues on the central bank board.

AI Supercharges Innovation Speed

Warsh explained that artificial intelligence might set itself apart as an economic influence by supercharging idea generation. He noted that the technology appears to be changing both the method and the speed of innovation. If idea generation broadens, Warsh argued that growth could be sustained at a level substantially higher than the long-run average.

Also read “He’ll 100 Percent Expect His Stocking to Be Filled”

According to his written remarks released on Monday, the potential for expanded innovation is a key driver in his economic projections. This perspective suggests that the productivity gains from AI could be transformative for the broader market.

Warsh Disagrees on Inflation Risks

While Warsh acknowledged that the development of AI carries some risks for the economy, he notably did not mention inflation. Many of his colleagues blame the buildout of data centers for accelerating price increases. They argue that the massive infrastructure projects have sharply raised demand for computer chips, electronic components, electricity, and copper.

Advertisement

These increased costs have, in turn, lifted the price of smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronics. The government reported last week that smartphone prices rose at the fastest pace on record last month. Warsh has long maintained, including before his nomination as Fed chair, that AI could significantly boost the economy's efficiency. He believes this efficiency would enable growth without worsening inflation.

Market Risks and Rate Hikes

Warsh did acknowledge that widespread job loss or a steep drop in the stock market are potential consequences if healthy returns do not materialize. He cited the huge investments in AI infrastructure as a factor that could lead to market volatility if expectations are not met. These comments kicked off signals from the board regarding their support for additional interest rate hikes, including at the Fed's next meeting in December.

The divergence in views within the Federal Reserve highlights the complex economic landscape surrounding artificial intelligence. While some members focus on supply-side inflation drivers like copper and energy, Warsh emphasizes long-term productivity gains.

Ongoing Policy Debate at the Fed

The Federal Reserve continues to navigate the balance between fostering technological innovation and managing price stability. Warsh's optimistic stance challenges the prevailing concern among other officials that AI infrastructure is a primary driver of current inflationary pressures. This debate will likely influence future monetary policy decisions as the technology continues to evolve.