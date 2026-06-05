The Federal Reserve and its Chairman, Jerome Powell, are facing increasing pressure to retain interest rates high due to the strength of the labor market. A closer look at the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals the true hEalth of the economy under President Trump.

The Federal Reserve and its Chairman, Jerome Powell , are facing increasing pressure to hold interest rates high due to the strength of the labor market . A closer look at the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals the true health of the economy under President Trump. the three-month moving average of job gains was 188,000 in May, with upward revisions to the numbers for March and April.

However, the number of migrants coming into the nation looking for work has decreased, resulting in fewer people needing and taking jobs. prime-age employment, which refers to those between the ages of 25 and 54, has remained near all-time highs,rising in May. The unemployment rate, taken from the jobs report's household survey, is still low by historical standards, holding at 4.3% in May.

This is a significant indicator, as a fast rise in the unemployment rate is often a warning sign for a recession. The labor market is moving away from triggering one major recession indicator, known as the Sahm Rule, which has signaled the start of all post-war recessions. the Trump administration's cuts to the federal workforce have subtracted from overall job growth, but the administration maintains that they help the economy overall.

Federal goverment employment rose by 1,000 in May, after declining in recent months. It had been plummeting in October thanks to the conclude of the 'deferred resignation' promoted by the Trump administration at the conclude of September. Federal employment is now down about 333,000 since Trump came into office. Employment in manufacturing rose by 7,000 in May, adding to a recovery in recent months.

Trump has said that his tariffs will reshore and boost domestic manufacturing,imposing tariffs on China and trading partners around the planet, as well as on steel, aluminum, autos, auto parts, and a number of other goods and services. Liesure and hospitality job growth is off the pre-pandemic trend,with the sector exceeding the employment levels it reached in February 2020,right before restaurants and bars were forced to shut down across the country. the sector added 70,000 jobs in May and is now slightly aBove its pre-pandemic level of employment, but is well off the pre-pandemic pace of hiring.

Construction is a key sector to watch for signs of trouble in housing, as the homebuilding industry has been at risk in recent years due to soaring prices and higher mortgage rates, which have kept some buyers on the sidelines. The sector is also under pressure from Trump's tariffs and his immigration overhauls





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