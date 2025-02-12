Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Shows Limited Benefit for Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Systemic Sclerosis

A phase 2 clinical trial explored the use of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) with an anaerobic cultivated human intestinal microbiome (ACHIM) to alleviate gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms in patients with systemic sclerosis. While ACHIM was well-tolerated, it did not demonstrate significant improvement over placebo in reducing GI symptoms. The study highlights the need for further research to optimize FMT strategies for this patient population.

A recent phase 2 clinical trial investigated the efficacy of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) using an anaerobic cultivated human intestinal microbiome ( ACHIM ) in alleviating gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms experienced by patients with systemic sclerosis . The trial enrolled 67 participants with moderate to severe lower GI tract symptoms and randomized them to receive either ACHIM or a placebo through repeated upper intestinal infusions.

The primary outcome measured was the change in the most bothersome lower GI tract symptom from the baseline to week 12, using the University of California, Los Angeles Scleroderma Clinical Trials Consortium Gastrointestinal Tract 2.0 scoring system. Safety assessments were conducted at weeks 0, 2, 4, 6, and 12 for all participants who received at least one infusion.The results indicated that ACHIM was well-tolerated by the patients with systemic sclerosis. However, no significant improvement in GI symptoms was observed compared to the placebo group. The average marginal effect (AME) for the change in the worst lower GI tract symptom from baseline to week 12 was 0.20 for the ACHIM group, which was not statistically different from the placebo group. A subgroup analysis, focusing on participants with disease duration less than 3 years, revealed a trend toward improvement with ACHIM compared to placebo (AME, -0.70). While adverse events were reported by both groups, most were mild and transient.Microbiota analysis demonstrated an increased abundance of specific bacterial species in the ACHIM group compared to the placebo group. However, there were no significant differences in microbial alpha and beta diversity between the groups. The researchers acknowledged that the study's design may have contributed to the lack of significant findings. They suggested that focusing on a predominant GI symptom experienced by systemic sclerosis patients and tailoring the FMT to the most affected site could yield more promising results. Despite the limitations, the study authors remain optimistic about the potential of FMT for treating GI symptoms in systemic sclerosis patients with further refinement of trial design.





Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Systemic Sclerosis Gastrointestinal Symptoms ACHIM Clinical Trial

