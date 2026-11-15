Feast your way in the South Bay on Thanksgiving Day

Local restaurants serving myriad dining options for the holiday.

Chef Stephanie Izard of Valley Goat in Sunnyvale will serve up a family-style Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26, when South Bay residents can enjoy dining at restaurants from Los Gatos to Menlo Park.

Many are the options for feasting at our local restaurants, and we should give thanks for those willing to prepare a special meal for the occasion upon which we officially express gratitude for our many blessings. Whether you dine out or at chez vous to celebrate, we’ve highlighted dining spots that will be open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, as well as those offering takeout. Bywater’s chefs will prepare Thanksgiving dinner for you.

Also read Celebrate Thanksgiving with Clyde’s Restaurant Group

The menu, designed for four , includes a smoked half-turkey, hot link cornbread stuffing, yam Parmentier , braised collards, red beans and rice, mixed greens salad, jellied cranberry, turkey gravy and Manresa butter buns. Optional add-ons include Manresa Bread pecan pie and cocktails. Pick up from noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Cats offers its traditional Texas-Filipino barbecue Thanksgiving Day buffet, featuring oak-smoked turkey, Texas brisket and St. Louis barbecue ribs, with mashed potatoes, sage and herb stuffing, mango coleslaw, roasted veggies, cornbread, mac ’n’ cheese and cranberry-jalapeño relish. Seatings are 11 a.m.-1p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Pricing starts at $45 for adults; kids ages 6-12 are $30, and seniors are $40.

Make reservations or order Thanksgiving To-Go, starting at $40 per person with a four-person minimum, atPedro’s will host a Mexican Harvest Buffet on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-3p.m., featuring breakfast classics, a live carving station, omelette and waffle stations, for $50 for adults and $15 per child. Pedro’s is closed Thanksgiving Day. Testarossa Winery hosts Friendsgiving on Nov. 26, with a four-course, communal-style prix fixe feast starting at $72 per guest, and $42 for kids under 11.

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Beverages are not included. At Dry Creek Grill, Chef Alex Jimenez and Sous Chef Juan Carol Serna invite you to gather for a special Thanksgiving menu from 1-7 p.m., including shareables like deviled eggs, Brussels sprouts and crab cakes, soups and salads. Entrees include a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, as well as Australian lamb chops, short ribs, grilled swordfish and winter squash and kale ravioli with Gorgonzola cream. Pumpkin cheesecake and Bananas Foster star for dessert.

Il Fornaio inside The Westin San Jose offers a four-course dine-in Thanksgiving menu and a to-go family feast for Thanksgiving, priced at $59 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. A To-Go Family Feast serves four people for $236. Add-ons include ham , wine and extra sides . Preorder by Nov. 24 at noon.

Pickup on Nov. 25-26. Just steps away from the local Turkey Trot route, The Pressroom in downtown San Jose is offering a Thanksgiving Day brunch and a special prix fixe holiday menu. The Pressroom in downtown San Jose is offering a Thanksgiving Day brunch starting at $40 per person from 9 a.m.-noon, just steps away from the local Turkey Trot route.

Or enjoy a special prix fixe holiday menu , from noon-7 p.m., featuring a choice of traditional roasted turkey, prime rib au jus, pan-seared sea bass or cauliflower steak, plus pecan or pumpkin pie. Secco Restaurant in the Hilton San Jose will offer a special Thanksgiving plate starting at $49 during regular lunch and dinner hours on Nov. 26, including roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted apple stuffing, maple roasted yam, orange cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with crème anglaise.

Suspiro at Santana Row is hosting a special four-course Thanksgiving prix fixe menu from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., starting at $85 per person. https://suspirosj.com Zazil at Santana Row serves up a special Mexican Thanksgiving Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4p.m., with fried eggs, enchiladas, warm conchas and fresh juice. TETRA Hotel in Sunnyvale offers a Thanksgiving feast at Adestria from 5-9:30 p.m. A four-course prix-fixe menu is $75 per person, or order a la carte.

Menu highlights include Parker rolls with yuzu butter; heirloom corn bisque with lobster, leeks and black truffle; Heritage Farms turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, haricot verts, cranberry sauce and gravy; and whipped pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Add-on dishes include mac ’n’ cheese, sauteed spinach and roasted potatoes. Valley Goat in Sunnyvale offers a family-style Thanksgiving dinner from 3-7 p.m. for $95 per adult and $40 per child under 12.

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Flemings Steakhouse in Palo Alto offers a three-course Thanksgiving dinner including a starter, entrée , served with green beans, caramelized onions, shareable sides and dessert. The full dinner menu and a special three-course children’s Thanksgiving menu are also available starting at 11 a.m. Preorder meals to go include the Full Spread Bundle for $265, with roasted turkey breast or sliced beef tenderloin for six, traditional accompaniments and sides; and a Full Side Bundle, which serves six for $135.

The team at Back Home Hospitality can help you celebrate Thanksgiving at home. Choose between a holiday package for four guests—turkey or vegetarian—or select dishes a la carte. All dishes are ready to be fully reheated or completed at home. Pick up at Bubbelah in Menlo Park or have it delivered to the South Bay for an additional charge.

Order deadline is Monday, Nov. 23, and pick-up and delivery is Wednesday, Nov. 25. Order atCetrella in Los Altos serves a three-course prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving for $95 per adult and $45 per child. Adult first course choices include butternut squash soup, kale, pear and pomegranate salad, crab cakes and lamb meatballs; second course choices are Diestel turkey, king salmon, forest mushroom risotto and glazed short ribs; third course options are pumpkin cheesecake and Tahitian vanilla panna cotta.

With locations at 506 Santa Cruz Ave. in Menlo Park and State Street Market in Los Altos, Little Sky Bakery provides specialized holiday preorders alongside its regular lineup of naturally leavened artisan breads, dinner rolls and pastries. Hotel Nia in Menlo Park is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dining experience at its signature restaurant, Porta Blu, from noon to 6 p.m. for $125 per adult and $50 for children under 12.

The menu features butternut bisque, fall harvest salad, slow-roasted organic turkey with traditional accompaniments, prime ribeye and a vegetarian holiday pot pie. Desserts include pumpkin cheesecake with bourbon caramel sauce or pecan pie à la mode.

Wild Onion at Hotel Citrine in Palo Alto also offers a three-course Thanksgiving experience for $75 from noon-5 p.m., with harvest Caesar salad or lobster bisque, then choose herb-roasted turkey with potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and corn casserole; fire-grilled Branzino with roasted fennel and delicata squash; or Angus flat-iron steak with caramelized onion orzo and charred asparagus. Dessert includes brown sugar pecan pie or chai pumpkin pie.