- Jeremiah Fears had 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a six-game losing streak with a 115-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

added 16 for New Orleans, which led 35-11 after one quarter and maintained a lead that grew as large as 31 points in the third quarter.

Pelicans centeradded 12 points for the Warriors, who lost their third straight. It was Golden State's second straight loss by more than 20 points, coming on the heels of a 123-85 defeat at San Antonio on Friday night. , who is sidelined at least two weeks with a right oblique tear suffered in a 115-108 loss in Houston on Wednesday. Golden State went 11 of 46 from 3-point range and finished shooting 33.3% overall.

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The Pelicans made 15 of 40 3s , shot 42.3% overall, and outscored the Warriors 44-32 in the paint. New Orleans also outrebounded Golden State, 57-50. Fears, drafted seventh overall in 2025, secured his triple-double with his 10th rebound late in the third quarter. The crowd erupted when he grabbed it.

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, drafted six spots after Fears, hit a career-high-tying four 3-pointers in a reserve role and finished with 17 points in 20 minutes. Jeron Pierre Jr. added 10 points.2 hours ago'Miracle': All rescued from capsized New Orleans riverboat in tanker collision