Fearne Cotton Reverts to Maiden Name Amid Divorce and Personal Stress

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton has changed her professional name back to Ms Fearne Cotton following her split from Jesse Wood. This article explores the official name change, the context of their 10-year marriage ending, and the separate challenges each faces, including Jesse's reported financial struggles and Fearne's candid admission of stress, offering a comprehensive look at the situation.

Fearne Cotton has formally reverted to using her maiden name after ending her ten-year marriage to Jesse Wood . The broadcaster, 44, has updated her official capacity as a director of her private company, We Are Happy Place , reflecting the change from Mrs Fearne Wood back to Ms Fearne Cotton .

This move follows news that her former husband, Jesse, is expecting a child with his new girlfriend, Gemma Gregory from the reality series Made In Chelsea. The former couple share two children: son Rex, 12, and daughter Honey, nine. When approached for comment, representatives for Fearne chose not to confirm the finalisation of the divorce. This development emerges against a backdrop of personal upheaval for both parties.

Approximately 18 months have passed since the separation, and as Jesse prepares to welcome his fifth child, Fearne has openly acknowledged grappling with significant stress. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a heartening encounter in London that provided a moment of respite. While out with her daughter, an elderly gentleman complimented the child's red hair and proceeded to write them a heartfelt poem.

He invited them to jump for joy before departing, leaving Fearne and her daughter with lifted spirits. She described the incident as a poignant reminder of kindness in the world, even while she continues to navigate challenging circumstances. The nature of these personal stresses was not detailed, though the wider context of the split offers some insight. Concurrently, Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, has publicly disclosed his own financial difficulties stemming from the marriage breakdown.

He recently appeared in court for a speeding offence, where he explained to magistrates that his income had plummeted to around £1,000 per month. His planned employment for 2024 was delayed, forcing him to rely on savings while seeking work. Financial filings for his enterprise, Rekognition Sound Limited, paint a stark picture. The company holds merely £10,943 in cash against debts totaling £111,903, including £37,352 in bank loans.

Annual accounts for the period ending November 2024 reveal losses deepening to £101,562, a substantial rise from £56,214 the previous year. Furthermore, despite his famous family ties, Jesse appears to own no significant property assets.

Meanwhile, Gemma Gregory has showcased their new shared home on social media, marking what she termed a 'new chapter' and displaying her pregnancy bump in recent posts. The contrasting public narratives-Fearne finding solace in a small act of community kindness and Jesse confronting severe monetary strain-highlight the divergent paths of the ex-couple following their long-term relationship's conclusion





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Fearne Cotton Jesse Wood Divorce Name Change We Are Happy Place Gemma Gregory Financial Difficulties Rekognition Sound Ronnie Wood Stress Instagram

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