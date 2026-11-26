Fearne Cotton, 45, says she has had Botox and shared her ageing worries on her Happy Place podcast, including a disintegrating right knee and grey hair.

Fearne Cotton has revealed that she has had Botox and has spoken candidly about her insecurities over ageing in the public eye. The DJ, who is 45, made the admissions on her Happy Place podcast, describing her 'bad knee and saggy boobies' while responding to a listener question about getting older. The discussion centred on what she called physical ageing, a subject she said affects many people in their middle years.

The listener, named Stuart in the episode, wrote in asking how to grow old gracefully. He described himself as a gay man approaching his mid-40s who hates most things about getting older, especially the physical changes. He also said he is watching his parents slow down in their 70s. Cotton initially urged him to bin the word gracefully before turning to her own experience of ageing.

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Fearne Cotton Details Her Botox and Physical Ageing Concerns

Fearne Cotton said her right knee has disintegrated and crumbles every time she bends down, and she admitted she is tired of hearing herself complain about her knees. She also said she did not like the elevens between her eyebrows, which is why she had a bit of Botox. Elevens, also called 11 lines or glabellar lines, are the short vertical wrinkles that form between the eyebrows above the nose, often resembling the number 11.

Cotton also listed her grey hair and her aesthetics among the things she dislikes about herself. At the same time, she said that part of her weirdly does not care quite a lot of the time. She said she would take the bad right knee, the lines and the saggy boobies, and that she hopes to gain wisdom and confidence in return. She also said she has lived about 100 lives, and that she can bring that experience to the table.

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Cotton Reflects on Life in Her Forties and Public Scrutiny

In 2024, Cotton spoke about being in her forties and said there is a cliche that the decade gives you a better sense of self because of greater life experience. She said her life has been crazy, both personally and publicly, and that resilience and a desire to advocate for what you believe in develop over time. She said she actually enjoys her forties, and that while her body is not the same as it used to be, that is just part of life.

Cotton has also been in the public eye for 26 years, which she described as sometimes awful and soul-destroying. She said she has learned to take criticism with a grain of salt, and that much of it is less about her and more about other people projecting their own issues onto her. She added that if her work sparks something in someone, that is for them to deal with, and that she never writes to be controversial or cause harm.

Scripted Book Launch and Cotton's Next Chapter

Fearne Cotton is preparing to launch her first book, Scripted, and used the podcast exchange to reflect on her public life ahead of that release. The conversation shows how she frames ageing as a mix of physical frustration and growing confidence, rather than a stage to be hidden. Her comments on criticism and resilience also set the tone for the book, which she has tied to her 26 years in the spotlight.

For listeners facing similar concerns, Cotton's remarks offer a direct example of how a public figure talks about cosmetic treatments, joint pain and changing looks in midlife. She openly acknowledged the Botox and the physical toll on her body, while pairing those admissions with her view that her forties bring a stronger sense of self. No further dates for the book beyond its planned launch were given in the podcast discussion.