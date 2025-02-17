Fearful Attachment Linked to Emotional Dependence in Young Adults

A new study reveals that individuals with a fearful attachment style are at a significantly higher risk of developing emotional dependence in romantic relationships. This emotional dependence, often referred to as 'love addiction,' can have detrimental effects on both well-being and relationships.

Romantic involvement can sometimes display dysfunctional characteristics akin to addictive behaviors, a phenomenon known as emotional dependence on the partner or ' love addiction .' If left unaddressed, these behaviors can negatively impact both romantic relationships and overall emotional well-being and health.

Recognizing the clinical significance of this issue, researchers from the Libera Universitas Maria Santissima Assunta in Rome and the University of Florence, Italy, conducted a study to identify potential psychological risk factors for emotional dependence among university students. Published in the journal , the researchers investigated the interplay of factors such as adult attachment, separation anxiety, and defense mechanisms associated with love addiction in young adults. A total of 332 college students, with an average age of 23 years, participated in the study. Participants completed a survey encompassing the Love Addiction Inventory – Short Form, Relationship Questionnaire, Seven Domains Addiction Scale (Separation Anxiety domain), and 40-Item Defence Style Questionnaire.The results revealed a significant link between fearful attachment (characterized by Horowitz as a negative image of both self and others, coupled with high anxiety and avoidance) and emotional dependence or 'love addiction.' This association was further mediated by separation anxiety and neurotic or immature defense mechanisms. The authors explained that emotional dependence may serve as a coping mechanism for regulating internal emotional states. Individuals with a fearful attachment style often possess low self-esteem and fear abandonment, reinforcing their reliance on external sources for emotional regulation. Moreover, these individuals may employ maladaptive defense mechanisms to suppress or avoid confronting painful emotions.This study marks the first to examine the interplay of diverse variables concerning emotional dependence on a partner in young adults. The findings highlight a crucial and positive association: Fearful attachment as a significant risk factor for dependence. However, the authors acknowledged the need for studies involving larger and more diverse populations, including various demographic groups, as all participants in this study were university students. Notably, 80% of the participants were women, limiting the analysis of emotional dependence in men. Despite these limitations, the findings contribute to the existing literature on 'love addiction,' offering valuable insights into the psychological mechanisms underlying this phenomenon and paving the way for future research and clinical practice. The authors concluded that targeted interventions addressing attachment-related issues, separation anxiety, and maladaptive defense mechanisms may prove effective in preventing and treating emotional dependence





Emotional Dependence Love Addiction Fearful Attachment Separation Anxiety Defense Mechanisms

