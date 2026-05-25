Fear that Sydney Sweeney's career is at risk due to racy scenes in Euphoria

The Euphoria star's skin may be exposed more frequently if she doesn't change her acting style and the show's third and final series may have a consequence if she continues like this.

Sydney Sweeney 's career may be at risk due to the increasingly racy scenes in HBO's Euphoria , with some experts warning that she may become typecast as a sex symbol.

The show's third and final series has seen Sydney's character Cassie become more and more explicit as a storyline explores her foray into OnlyFans, including scenes where she dresses up as a baby and a cat. Critics have pointed out that the show's focus on sexuality could become Sydney's defining characteristic, rather than her acting abilities.

Rising to fame with Euphoria has helped establish Sydney as a fearless performer, but producer Sam Levinson's use of explicit content, including Nazi symbols and gore, has sparked controversy. Sydney's ability to navigate these scenes and maintain her acting skills remains to be seen, but producers insist that the addition of gory content was a deliberate choice to reflect the world in which the characters live.

Despite this, the writers have had to defend certain scenes in the show, arguing that the explicit nature of their work is meant to be a commentary on the societal influences of the time. Ultimately, the future of Sydney's career in Euphoria hinges on her ability to balance her on-screen presence with her acting abilities, as some fear she may become typecast as a sex symbol





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Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Explicit Content Career Risks

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