Jerry Lorenzo has revealed Fear of God's first independently produced sneaker nearly a year after the label's Adidas partnership ended. Learn more about the shoe here.

Trainer was revealed Thursday by Lorenzo and could prove as comfortable as it is minimalistically styled. A mix of suede and an engineered mesh combine on the upper, with the former primarily appearing at the tongue and the latter for there on back for a sock-light fit.

A TPU cage is shaped like an upside-down U that then sweeps back around the heel, serving as a stabilizer for the midfoot and heel and as the eyestay. Rounding out the sneaker is a straightforward midsole shape made out of supertitical “marble” foam. ’s solo foray comes after stints of creating original sneakers with both Nike and Adidas.

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The two-year Nike partnership was centered around the Fear of God 1 high-top with an Air Huarache Light-inspired cage and extra-high Zoom Air unit at the heel. A greater number of silhouettes came from, consisting of offerings for both lifestyle and basketball, but demand never matched the initial excitement of the two parties joining forces.

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Lorenzo has been open about why his time at Adidas didn’t work out, citing numerous changes of his point of contact with the German brand and different expectations on production timelines.

“I’m not saying this is Adidas’ fault, they had the best intentions in trying to get this product to where it needed to get to, but I think there was just a lot of personnel changes,” the designer told Complex. The Fear of God Trainer will release next summer.