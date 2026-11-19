Fear of God Fall 2027 Ready-to-Wear Runway, Fashion Show & Collection Review. Jerry Lorenzo explored relaxed tailoring and vintage athleticwear.

This Fear of God collection, “Ten,” could easily be misinterpreted for a “best-of” kind of effort. Indeed, Jerry Lorenzo touched on all the tropes that he has been fine tuning for the past 13 years but provided a refreshing evolution of those idiosyncratic codes.

It was split into two halves, exploring relaxed tailoring and athleticwear, with occasional looks styled to incorporate both, worn by men and women alike, like Gen-Zers would do and as the American designer admitted he does daily. On relaxed tailoring, Lorenzo proved to have mastered the twisting of the category, joining a cohort of designer pals, including, for example, Zegna’s Alessandro Sartori, Umit Benan, and Auralee’s Ryota Iwai.

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They all share the same forefather: Giorgio Armani, whose vintage menswear from the ‘80s and ‘90s is having a real moment in the resale market. For fall, Lorenzo seemed to be taking cues from that era’s power dressing, plus the late Italian designer’s penchant for deconstruction.

Strong-shouldered topcoats, meaty aviator bombers or leather trenchcoats with rounded shoulders, à la Matrix’s Neo, mingled with mélange suiting with collarless blazers and elongated proportions, novelty Saharan jackets fastened with suede drawstrings and speckled wool ensembles in which the lightweight single-button blazer became a second-skin shirt tucked into multi-pleated pants, the cuffs rolled up for extra swagger. A couple of thick deconstructed suits — one in wool cashmere Double, the other in a painterly rendition of herringbone — paired sweatpant-loose tailored trousers with lapel-less blazers, imbuing the collection’s formal sensibility with’s signature street cred.

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The latter came to the fore in the crinkled, sanded or marbled workwear denim, baggy pebbled leather pants and hoodies reminding one of elephant skin, checkered flannels and leather vests. Collection Ten marked the introduction of Athletics, a new line inspired by American vintage sportswear — think sun-faded and cutoff T-shirts or washed fleece sweatpants, plus a new sneaker aimed at performance employing supercritical foam for responsive cushioning.

In 2027 Fear of God is set to open its first flagship in Los Angeles. Although Lorenzo was mum on the location, design and other details, he did share that collection Ten was conceived thinking of how to fill the retail floor with clothes that would convey the brand’s full vision.

“This collection felt like everything we’ve worked on to date, from our very first collection of flannels and sweatpants to our latest ‘Eternal’ collection, a modern take on tailoring. Beyond the categories, the… emotion is consistent and unequivocally Fear of God — unequivocally American,” he said.

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